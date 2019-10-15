From Moon to Mars, NASA astronauts to wear specially designed spacesuits

Image Source : NASA NASA astronauts to wear special spacesuits

In yet another ambitious project, NASA has now come up with spacesuits for its astronauts. The spacesuits have especially been designed to be worn while travelling from Moon to Mars. The international space agency will on Tuesday go live, as the first woman and man will explore the Moon, wearing their spacesuits as part of NASA's Artemis program.

On its schedule, NASA said it is preparing to send astronauts to the Moon by 2024 and is moving forward with design and development of the suits astronauts will wear on the lunar surface and other destinations, including Mars.

The public event will take place at 2 p.m. EDT and will feature NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, who will host a demonstration with spacesuit engineers.

The spacesuit demonstration will air live on NASA Television and the agency’s website.

Using ground prototypes, NASA will showcase its two spacesuits designed for lunar exploration – one for launch and re-entry aboard the agency’s Orion spacecraft, known as the Orion Crew Survival System and one for exploring the surface of the Moon’s South Pole, known as the Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit (xEMU).

The xEMU suit improves on the suits previously worn during the Apollo era and those currently worn during spacewalks outside the International Space Station.

Commenting on the new spacesuit, NASA said this will accommodate a broad range of astronaut sizes as it features an improved fit, comfort and mobility for the lunar surface.

NASA recently sought input from industry on interest in the future production of the xEMU spacesuit.

