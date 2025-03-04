NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore, Sunita Williams stranded in space for nine months finally set for return NASA astronauts Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, stranded in space for nine months, are finally set to return after multiple delays. Know why their mission was extended and how NASA is ensuring their safe return.

Two NASA astronauts, Butch Wilmore and Sunita Williams, who have been stranded in space for nine months, are finally preparing for their return to Earth. The duo, originally expected to stay for just a week, have had their mission extended due to multiple delays. Wilmore and Williams will have to wait for their replacements to arrive at the International Space Station (ISS) next week before they can begin their journey back home later this month.

Homecoming delayed due to spacecraft issues

The astronauts launched in June 2024 aboard Boeing’s new Starliner capsule, marking its first crewed mission after years of delays. However, technical issues with the spacecraft made NASA deem it unsafe for human return travel, forcing Starliner to return empty.

Compounding the delay, the brand-new SpaceX capsule that was meant to bring their replacements required additional preparation time, further postponing their return.

NASA fast-tracks replacement crew launch

Last month, NASA adjusted its plans and announced that the new crew would now launch in a used SpaceX capsule instead, expediting liftoff to March 12. Wilmore and Williams will spend about a week with the incoming crew before departing.

Joining them on their journey home will be NASA astronaut Nick Hague and Russian cosmonaut Alexander Gorbunov, who arrived at the ISS last September.

Longest Wait Harder for families back home

Speaking from the ISS on Tuesday, Williams acknowledged the difficulty of the prolonged stay, particularly for their families.

"It’s been a roller coaster for them, probably a little more so than for us," she said.

Despite the unexpected extension, both Wilmore and Williams—retired Navy captains and veteran astronauts—have remained committed to their mission. The duo even conducted a spacewalk together in January, demonstrating their resilience and adaptability.

With their long-delayed return now just weeks away, NASA is ensuring everything is in place for their safe journey back to Earth.