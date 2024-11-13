NASA astronaut Sunita Williams addresses health concerns from space

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Sunita Williams

NASA astronaut Sunita (commonly known as Suni) Williams has recently responded to rumours about her health aboard the International Space Station (ISS), which has been reassuring everyone that she is in good condition and dispelling claims of physical deterioration.

Responding to health speculation

In a video interview from the ISS, Williams directly addressed recent media speculation, with outlets like The Daily Mail and The New York Post suggesting she appeared ‘gaunt’ in recent images.

Fitness routine shifts appearance

Williams confidently debunked these claims, saying, “I’m the same weight that I was when I got up here.”

Williams explained that changes in her physical appearance are due to her rigorous exercise routine, essential for maintaining muscle and bone density in a microgravity environment. Her daily routine includes cycling, running on a treadmill, and weightlifting.

“My thighs are a little bit bigger, my butt is a little bit bigger,” she shared, noting that these are common physical changes resulting from her consistent workout regimen.

Extended mission on the ISS

Williams has been on the ISS since June 6, following her arrival with fellow NASA astronaut Butch Wilmore on Boeing’s Starliner capsule. Initially planned as a 10-day mission, their stay was extended due to technical issues with the Starliner. The astronauts’ return is now set for February 2025 alongside the SpaceX Crew-9 astronauts.

Leading expedition 72

Williams currently commands Expedition 72, managing a team that includes both American and Russian crew members. NASA officials have confirmed that all agency astronauts on the ISS, including Williams, are in good health.

Challenges of long-duration spaceflight

This incident highlights the physical and mental demands of long-duration space missions and emphasizes the importance of factual reporting on astronaut health. As missions become longer and more complex, maintaining astronaut well-being remains a critical priority for NASA and other space agencies.

