SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to bring Starliner astronauts back by next year: NASA

NASA has announced that US astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore will return to Earth by next February (2025) along with SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, following more than 80 days in the International Space Station (ISS). The decision was made after a series of challenges and delays with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft surfaced.

Why the change in plans?

NASA initially planned to bring the astronauts back by using Boeing's Starliner spacecraft after a short eight-day mission on the ISS. However, unexpected issues surfaced which further included thruster failures, helium leaks, and valve malfunctions, which led to a reassessment.

According to NASA Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich, the decision to return the Starliner uncrewed was due to the "uncertainty in the prediction of the thrusters."

Stich stated, “As we got more and more data over the summer, it became clear that the best course of action was to return Starliner uncrewed. There was just too much risk for the crew.” This statement highlights the extensive evaluation NASA undertook to ensure astronaut safety.

The challenges with Starliner

The Boeing Starliner has faced numerous technical difficulties during its mission. While docked at the ISS, tests conducted at NASA’s White Sands Test Facility pointed to deformed Teflon seals as a possible cause of the thruster failures. Despite these findings, NASA could not conclusively determine the issues with the spacecraft, leading to the decision to postpone a crewed return mission.

NASA and Boeing: Forward plans

Despite the setbacks, NASA remains committed to working with Boeing. During a press briefing, NASA Associate Administrator Ken Bowersox acknowledged the difficulties but emphasized the importance of maintaining a strong working relationship with Boeing. “We’ve had a lot of tense discussions, but after that, you have to do some work to keep your team together,” said Bowersox.

NASA is still focused on ensuring that Boeing's Starliner can safely transport astronauts in the future. Stich noted, “Boeing did a great job building a model. The question is, ‘Is that model good enough to predict performance for a crew?’” He indicated that there was a difference in evaluating risks between NASA and Boeing, but both organizations are working closely to resolve these issues.

SpaceX Crew-9 Mission

With the decision to use SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to bring the astronauts home, NASA is adjusting its plans to ensure a safe return for Williams and Wilmore. The Crew-9 mission is set to launch to the ISS in late September, and the astronauts' return is planned for February next year.

This change marks another collaboration between NASA and SpaceX, highlighting the flexibility and resilience of the space community in overcoming challenges to ensure astronaut safety.

