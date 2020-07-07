This visual of massive ice lake on Mars is breathtaking | WATCH

Image Source : ESA This well-preserved impact crater that is filled with water ice all year round, is located in the northern lowlands of the Red Planet

The orbiter is equipped with a high-resolution camera that allows it to send back some mesmerising images. The original image was snapped many months ago, but the European Space Agency wasn't finished then. Now, using all the images and data the orbiter has gathered of the area, the space agency has put together a really stunning video of a virtual “flyover” of the crater.

This well-preserved impact crater that is filled with water ice all year round, is located in the northern lowlands of the Red Planet, south of the large Olympia Undae dune field that partly surrounds Mars’ north polar cap. The crater’s floor lies two kilometers below its rim, enclosing a 1.8 km thick domed deposit that represents a large reservoir of non-polar ice on Mars.

Water ice is permanently stable within Korolev crater because the deepest part of this depression acts as a natural cold trap. The air above the ice cools and is thus heavier compared to the surrounding air: since air is a poor conductor of heat, the water ice mound is effectively shielded from heating and sublimation, as reported by BGR.com.

