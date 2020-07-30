Thursday, July 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science
  4. Onward to Mars! NASA's Perseverance Rover lifts off | Live Updates

Onward to Mars! NASA's Perseverance Rover lifts off | Live Updates

NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover has launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. Catch Live Updates of NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Launch.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: July 30, 2020 17:25 IST

NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover has launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission, touted to be the agency's most sophisticated, lifted off at 7.50 a.m. EDT, equivalent to 5.20 p.m. IST. Perseverance is on a quest to find signs of ancient microscopic life. The ambitious astrobiology mission will land on February 18, 2021, in Jezero Crater. There are multiple options available for people to watch the event live. Catch Live Updates of NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Launch. 

NASA MARS PERSEVERANCE ROVER LAUNCH: LIVE UPDATES

5:20 PM: ONWARD TO MARS! NASA'S PERSEVERANCE ROVER LIFTS OFF

5:19 PM: Only a few seconds to go for the launch!

5:12 PM: How NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover launch opportunity was made possible amid coronavirus pandemic?

5:08 PM: NASA'S Mimi Aung explains how the Mars Ingenuity Helicopter will serve as a flight demonstration for future missions.

5:00 PM: In 20 minutes from now, NASA's Perseverance Rover will blast off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. 

4:40 PM: Live Coverage has begun as NASA's Perseverance Rover Launch is going to happen in a few minutes 

India Tv - Live Coverage begins!

Image Source : NASA

Live Coverage begins!

4:32 PM: Are you watching? Liftoff to Mars soon!

4:23 PM: Perseverance will be blasted into space atop an Atlas 5 rocket with four strap-on solid-propellant boosters for extra power. This will generate 2.3 million pounds of thrust at the moment of liftoff and accelerate Perseverance and its interplanetary cruise stage to a velocity of nearly 26,000 mph.

4:17 PM: Live Coverage starts at 4.30 PM IST

4:15 PM: Watch the event live - via other platforms

THETA.tv
Twitter
Facebook
LinkedIn
YouTube
Twitch.tv
Daily Motion

4:12 PM: Watch the event live - via apps

NASA App for iOS
NASA App for Android

4:08 PM: Watch the event live - via NASA

NASA Live
NASA's YouTube channel

4:05 PM: A quick guide on NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Launch

  • The mission is part of a larger program that includes missions to the Moon as a way to prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet.
  • Charged with returning astronauts to the Moon by 2024, NASA will establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon by 2028 through NASA's Artemis lunar exploration plans.

India Tv - nasa,nasa news,nasa, nasa mars rover, nasa mars rover mission, nasa mars rover launch live, nasa mar

Image Source : NASA

Mars 2020 Rover

4.00 PM: NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover is set to launch in an hour. Hold on!

India Tv - nasa,nasa news,nasa, nasa mars rover, nasa mars rover mission, nasa mars rover launch live, nasa mar

Image Source : NASA

A behind-the-scenes look at NASA's indoor Mars yard.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X