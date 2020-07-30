Onward to Mars! NASA's Perseverance Rover lifts off | Live Updates

NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance rover has launched on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida. The mission, touted to be the agency's most sophisticated, lifted off at 7.50 a.m. EDT, equivalent to 5.20 p.m. IST. Perseverance is on a quest to find signs of ancient microscopic life. The ambitious astrobiology mission will land on February 18, 2021, in Jezero Crater. There are multiple options available for people to watch the event live. Catch Live Updates of NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover Launch.

NASA MARS PERSEVERANCE ROVER LAUNCH: LIVE UPDATES

5:20 PM: ONWARD TO MARS! NASA'S PERSEVERANCE ROVER LIFTS OFF

🚀 We have LIFTOFF to Mars! The @ulalaunch Atlas V takes flight with our @NASAPersevere rover. The #CountdownToMars continues as Perseverance begins her 7-month journey to the Red Planet! pic.twitter.com/3RTL1CR4WS — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

5:19 PM: Only a few seconds to go for the launch!

5:12 PM: How NASA's Mars Perseverance Rover launch opportunity was made possible amid coronavirus pandemic?

"We have a history of doing amazing things in the most challenging of times."



We persevere. Administrator @JimBridenstine on how @NASAPersevere's opportunity to launch today was made possible despite the challenges of a global pandemic. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/uEra5b37AH — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

5:08 PM: NASA'S Mimi Aung explains how the Mars Ingenuity Helicopter will serve as a flight demonstration for future missions.

"In the future, a helicopter can serve as a scout for rovers and astronauts." @NASAJPL's Mimi Aung joins us to explain how the Mars Ingenuity Helicopter will serve as a flight demonstration for future missions. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/pWOz7a9bJN — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

5:00 PM: In 20 minutes from now, NASA's Perseverance Rover will blast off from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station in Florida.

"We can only go so far with the instruments on the rover."



Lori Glaze, director of NASA planetary science, on how we'll return @NASAPersevere's Martian samples back to Earth. #CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/utOFA1tLsL — NASA (@NASA) July 30, 2020

4:40 PM: Live Coverage has begun as NASA's Perseverance Rover Launch is going to happen in a few minutes

Image Source : NASA Live Coverage begins!

4:32 PM: Are you watching? Liftoff to Mars soon!

LIVE NOW: Are you watching? Less than an hour until liftoff to Mars, to search for signs of ancient life. #CountdownToMarshttps://t.co/eraBcGbgd4 — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 30, 2020

4:23 PM: Perseverance will be blasted into space atop an Atlas 5 rocket with four strap-on solid-propellant boosters for extra power. This will generate 2.3 million pounds of thrust at the moment of liftoff and accelerate Perseverance and its interplanetary cruise stage to a velocity of nearly 26,000 mph.

4:17 PM: Live Coverage starts at 4.30 PM IST

Live coverage of my launch starts at 4 a.m. PDT / 7 a.m. EDT (1100 UTC): https://t.co/ISKKR1kmMo#CountdownToMars pic.twitter.com/NtvrpKhwEV — NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover (@NASAPersevere) July 30, 2020

4:15 PM: Watch the event live - via other platforms

THETA.tv

Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

YouTube

Twitch.tv

Daily Motion

4:12 PM: Watch the event live - via apps

NASA App for iOS

NASA App for Android

4:08 PM: Watch the event live - via NASA

NASA Live

NASA's YouTube channel

4:05 PM: A quick guide on NASA's Perseverance Mars Rover Launch

The mission is part of a larger program that includes missions to the Moon as a way to prepare for human exploration of the Red Planet.

Charged with returning astronauts to the Moon by 2024, NASA will establish a sustained human presence on and around the Moon by 2028 through NASA's Artemis lunar exploration plans.

Image Source : NASA Mars 2020 Rover

4.00 PM: NASA's Mars 2020 Perseverance Rover is set to launch in an hour. Hold on!

Image Source : NASA A behind-the-scenes look at NASA's indoor Mars yard.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage