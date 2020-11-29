Image Source : PTI Lunar Eclipse 2020: Will Monday’s Chandra grahan be visible in India?

Lunar Eclipse 2020: The final lunar eclipse or Chandra Grahan of the year 2020 will take place on November 30. This will be the fourth 'Upachhaya' or penumbral lunar eclipse of the year and will occur on Kartik Purnima. According to an official of Jiwaji Observatory in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain, the lunar eclipse won't be visible in India as it would be afternoon here.

The 'penumbral lunar eclipse' will begin at 12:59:09 PM and continue till 05:25:09 PM on Monday, Rajendraprakash Gupt, superintendent of the observatory, said on Sunday.

"A penumbral lunar eclipse takes place when the sun, earth, and moon align in almost a straight line. The earth blocks some of the sun's light from directly reaching the moon's surface, and partially covers the moon with the outer part of its shadow, also known as the penumbra," Gupt explained.

