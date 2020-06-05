Image Source : INDIA TV Lunar Eclipse 2020 Tonight, Live Updates: Watch Strawberry Full Moon in India

Lunar Eclipse, Chandra Grahan 2020 Live Updates: Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan, as better known in Hindi, will be over the skies tonight. The eclipse will begin on June 5 and end on June 6. There are three types of lunar eclipses: Total, partial, and penumbral. The one occurring tonight will be a penumbral lunar eclipse. The June full moon is nicknamed as the strawberry full moon. You can catch the live-streaming of the event on various platforms online.

LUNAR ECLIPSE LIVE: What is a penumbral lunar eclipse

A penumbral lunar eclipse occurs when the Sun, Earth, and the Moon are imperfectly aligned. The Earth blocks some of the Sun's light from directly reaching the moon with the outer part of its shadow, which is known as the penumbra. Since the penumbra is much fainter than the dark core of the Earth's shadow, a penumbral eclipse is hard to distinguish from the normal full moon.

Image Source : TIMEANDDATE.COM What is a penumbral lunar eclipse

CHANDRA GRAHAN LIVE: When will the lunar eclipse start/Time in India

According to timeanddate.com, the penumbral lunar eclipse will begin at 11:15 pm on June 5 and end at 2:34 am on June 6. The lunar eclipse or the strawberry full moon will be visible in its full stage at 12:54 am. The total duration of the penumbral lunar eclipse will be 3 hours and 18 minutes.

STRAWBERRY FULL MOON LIVE: Where will the lunar eclipse be visible

According to timeanddate.com, the lunar eclipse will be visible to people living in most parts of Europe, Asia, Australia, Africa, South America, Pacific, Atlantic, Indian Ocean and Antarctica.

Lunar Eclipse June 2020: How to Watch Livestream

If you are not able to catch the view of the lunar eclipse from your region, you can watch the live stream of the event. Timeanddate.com will be running a live stream of lunar eclipse 2020 on its website. You can also watch the live stream of the Strawberry full moon on YouTube channels of Slooh and Virtual Telescope. Virtual Telescope Project 2.0 will also be hosting a live telecast of the lunar eclipse on its website.

Chandra Grahan Live 2020: How many lunar eclipses are there in 2020

The first lunar eclipse occurred on January 10 this year. The second eclipse will happen tonight. The third lunar eclipse of 2020 will take place in July and the last lunar eclipse will occur in November 2020. Both of them are penumbral eclipses.

