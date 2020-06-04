Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming: Where to watch penumbral lunar eclipse LIVE on June 5

Image Source : INDIA TV Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming: Where and When to watch penumbral lunar eclipse LIVE on June 5

Lunar Eclipse 2020 Live Streaming: India is all set to witness its second lunar eclipse (Chandra Grahan) between June 5 and June 6. The first lunar eclipse of the year 2020 occurred in the month of January. Also known as Chandra Grahan, it shall be visible in most parts of Asia, Europe, Africa, Australia, South America, Pacific, Indian Ocean and Antartica.

There are three types of lunar eclipse - Total lunar eclipse, partial lunar eclipse and penumbral lunar eclipse. Just like the first eclipse, the upcoming lunar eclipse will be a penumbral one, which is a bit hard to distinguish from a normal Full Moon, in which the Earth's main shadow does not cover the Moon.

According to timeanddate.com, the penumbral lunar eclipse will start at 11:15 pm on June 5 and ends at 2:34 am on June 6. The total duration is three hours and 19 minutes. The eclipse will be visible at its full stage at 12:54 am.

According to an article on the NASA website, “The Moon will be close enough to opposite the Sun that it will pass through part of the partial shadow of the Earth, called a partial penumbral eclipse of the Moon. During this eclipse, the Moon will not be in the sky for most of the Americas. If we could see the Moon, the slight dimming during this eclipse will not be noticeable without instrumentation. For spacecraft at the Moon such as the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO), the reduction in solar power is noticeable.”

When will the Next Eclipse Take Place?

List of Eclipse’s that will occur this year:

21 June: Solar eclipse

5 July: Lunar eclipse

29-30 November: Lunar eclipse

14 December: Solar eclipse

How and Where to See Lunar Eclipse

You can watch the lunar eclipse through the naked eyes as it is perfectly safe to watch the moon at night.

You can also catch live streaming of the lunar eclipse live at www.timeanddate.com.

