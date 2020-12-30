Wednesday, December 30, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science
  4. Cold moon night: Last, highest full moon of 2020 brights up skies

Cold moon night: Last, highest full moon of 2020 brights up skies

According to the director of MP Birla Planetarium Debiprasad Duari, the moon, which was visible since dusk in the city will reach its maximum illumination phase on December 30 but at 8:58 am.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Updated on: December 30, 2020 8:15 IST
full moon
Image Source : AP

Last full moon of 2020 witnessed

Kolkata on Tuesday witnessed the last full moon of the year and of the decade. According to the director of MP Birla Planetarium Debiprasad

Duari, the moon, which was visible since dusk in the city will reach its maximum illumination phase on December 30 but at 8:58 am. 

"Just after the sunset, got a fantastic view of the moon from the terrace. As times passed, the slight variation in the colour was noticeable. It was cold, but that's how it should be on a 'Cold Moon' Night," Duari said.

Explaining the naming of 'cold moon night' he said in a Facebook post, "because of the winter season, it is called the Cold Moon and since it is happening near to the Winter Solstice (December 21 this year), the moon will also be on the sky for a longer time than the average, and hence also termed as, especially in the Northern latitudes as the long Night Full Moon".

Duari elaborated it is the highest Full Moon of the year and the thirteenth one in this year. 

Also Read | Ajmer man gifts plot of land on Moon to wife on wedding anniversary

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News