James Webb Space Telescope directly images its first exoplanet: 'TWA 7b' A newly discovered exoplanet orbits a star smaller than our Sun, located roughly 110 light-years from Earth in the constellation Antlia.

For the first time, the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) has successfully identified an exoplanet that was previously unknown to the scientific community. Researchers report that JWST has directly imaged a young gas giant planet approximately the size of Saturn, the second-largest planet in our solar system. This newly discovered exoplanet orbits a star that is smaller than our Sun, situated about 110 light-years away from Earth within the constellation Antlia. It is important to note that a light-year is defined as the distance that light travels in one year, which is equivalent to approximately 5.9 trillion miles (9.5 trillion kilometers).

Transit method

The exploration of exoplanets has yielded an impressive total of approximately 5,900 discoveries since the 1990s, predominantly through indirect detection methods. One of the most prominent techniques employed is the transit method, which involves observing the minuscule dimming of starlight that occurs when a planet transits in front of its host star. Contrarily, fewer than 2 per cent of these exoplanets have been directly imaged, as achieved by the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) with its recently identified target.

Least massive exoplanet ever captured

Notably, the planet in question, while significant in size compared to others within our solar system, is characterised as the least massive exoplanet ever captured through direct imaging—a staggering ten times less massive than the prior record-holder. This remarkable finding underscores the heightened sensitivity and advanced capabilities of JWST's instruments.

This groundbreaking discovery was made possible through the utilisation of a French-produced coronagraph incorporated in the Mid-Infrared Instrument (MIRI) aboard JWST. The planet orbits its host star, designated TWA 7, at an orbital distance approximately 52 times that of Earth's distance from the sun. For context, Neptune, the outermost planet in our solar system, orbits around 30 times further from the sun than Earth.

The transit method is particularly adept at detecting planets that are in close proximity to their host stars, making the identification of distant exoplanets such as this one a noteworthy achievement in astronomical research.

Nascent entities

In the context of contemporary astrophysical research, the star and its associated exoplanet under investigation can be characterised as nascent entities, approximately 6 million years old, in stark contrast to the Solar System's age of approximately 4.5 billion years. The unique observational perspective afforded by this study—viewing the planetary system from a perpendicular vantage point rather than a lateral one—allowed researchers to elucidate the structure of the protoplanetary disk. This disk is observed to possess two expansive concentric ring-like formations, composed primarily of rocky and particulate matter, alongside a narrower ring that encompasses the orbit of the forming planet.

Composition of the planet's atmosphere

At this stage, the specific composition of the planet's atmosphere remains undetermined; however, future observations utilizing the James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) may yield crucial insights. Furthermore, the researchers have yet to ascertain whether the planet, still in its embryonic phase, is in the process of accreting additional mass from the surrounding material.

Notably, although this planet represents the smallest exoplanet to be directly imaged to date, it possesses a mass significantly greater than that of terrestrial planets such as Earth, which are often considered prime candidates in the ongoing search for extraterrestrial life. Despite the remarkable observational capabilities of the JWST in the near-infrared and mid-infrared spectra, the instrument remains unable to directly image Earth-sized exoplanets.

