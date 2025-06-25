Shubhanshu Shukla's Axiom-4 Mission lifts off: First Indian heads to ISS on SpaceX Dragon According to NASA's statement, the targeted docking time is expected to be around 4:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 26.

New Delhi:

After several delays, Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla and three fellow crew members have successfully launched on their journey to the International Space Station. This mission, known as Axiom Mission 4, marks the fourth private astronaut expedition to the ISS and is a collaborative effort involving NASA, Axiom Space, and SpaceX. The launch took place from Launch Complex 39A at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The crew is traveling to the orbiting laboratory aboard a new SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, following their launch on a Falcon 9 rocket. According to NASA's statement, the targeted docking time is expected to be around 4:30 PM IST on Thursday, June 26.

Peggy Whitson, a former NASA astronaut and the director of human spaceflight at Axiom Space, is at the helm of this commercial mission. Shubhanshu Shukla is serving as the pilot, joined by two mission specialists: Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski, a project astronaut from the European Space Agency in Poland, and Tibor Kapu, an astronaut from Hungary's HUNOR program.

The commencement of coverage pertaining to the arrival will initiate at 5 AM EDT (2:30 PM IST) across various platforms, including Axiom Space, NASA+, and SpaceX channels. The livestream of the Ax-4 mission will document significant events as the crew engages in the docking process with the International Space Station. Subsequently, the crew will be formally welcomed by NASA’s Expedition 73 Crew during a ceremonial event.

