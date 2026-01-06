ISRO’s dust detector successfully tracks interplanetary particles ISRO's Dust EXperiment (DEX) marks a significant technological milestone as India's first indigenous instrument designed to detect Interplanetary Dust Particles (IDPs).

New Delhi:

In a significant milestone for Indian space science, ISRO’s first indigenous dust detector has successfully detected interplanetary dust particles (IDP). These particles are described by the space agency as "a cosmic invader striking every thousand seconds" on Earth.

The Dust EXperiment (DEX) is the first Indian-made instrument of its kind, launched last year aboard the PSLV Orbital Experimental Module (POEM). According to ISRO, IDPs are microscopic shrapnel originating from comets and asteroids. These particles form the atmosphere's mysterious "meteor layer" and are often seen as "shooting star" events in the night sky.

Scientific significance and mission data

Developed by the Physical Research Laboratory (PRL) in Ahmedabad, DEX is specifically tuned to hunt for high-speed IDPs and "hear" their impacts. By capturing this vital data, the instrument is helping to redefine our understanding of the universe and providing a roadmap for the safety of deep-space human missions.

"The 140 degree wide-view detector successfully logged signals of orbital debris' (dust) impacts during January 1, 2024 to February 9, 2024, confirming the instrument's capability to identify and measure such events. Skimming Earth's atmosphere on a 9.5 inclination, the detector registered several hits-- a cosmic invader striking every thousand seconds," the agency stated.

Technical specifications

DEX is a compact, 3kg detector operating on a "cutting-edge hypervelocity principle designed to capture high-speed space dust impacts with only 4.5 Watt power consumption". The instrument was launched on January 1, 2024, as part of the PSLV-C58 XPoSat mission, reaching an altitude of 350 km.

The future of deep-space exploration

DEX has provided the most recent observations of IDPs entering our atmosphere, confirming the constant bombardment from outer space. This technology serves as a vital prototype for future interplanetary exploration.

ISRO noted: "At present, we have no measurements of cosmic dust in the thick atmosphere of Venus or in the thin atmosphere of the red planet Mars. DEX is a blueprint of the detector which can study the cosmic dust particle at any planet having atmosphere or no atmosphere".

Beyond its scientific value, this data is mission-critical. The ability to measure IDPs is essential for: