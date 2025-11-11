ISRO successfully tests main parachutes for Gaganyaan crew module According to ISRO, the test belongs to the Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Tests (IMAT)—a series vital for qualifying the parachute system for the Gaganyaan mission.

New Delhi:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced on Tuesday that it had successfully conducted a crucial test of the main parachutes for the Gaganyaan Crew Module. The test took place on November 3 at the Babina Field Firing Range (BFFR) in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh.

The space agency stated that this test is part of the ongoing series of Integrated Main Parachute Airdrop Tests (IMAT), which are necessary for qualifying the parachute system for the Gaganyaan mission.

The Gaganyaan mission, India's first human spaceflight program, aims to send a three-member crew on a three-day mission into space and ensure their safe return to Earth. As part of the mission, ISRO is developing a human-rated launch vehicle, an orbital module, and a crew-escape system. The program also includes prior unmanned missions to thoroughly test all critical systems before the first manned flight.

Parachute system details

In a statement, ISRO specified that the parachute system for the Gaganyaan Crew Module comprises a total of 10 parachutes of four different types.

The descent sequence begins with two apex cover separation parachutes that remove the protective cover of the parachute compartment. Next, there are two smaller parachutes called drogue parachutes. These parachutes are used to help slow down and steady the module as it descends. They work by being released from a fast-moving object, helping to control its speed and ensure a safer landing.

The reefed inflation process

The main parachutes used in the Gaganyaan mission open in a careful, step-by-step way called reefed inflation. First, the parachute opens just a little, which is referred to as reefing. After a set amount of time, it fully opens, a process known as disreefing. This method ensures a smooth and safe landing. This sequenced opening is carried out using a pyrotechnic device (or pyro device), which uses controlled combustion to perform a specific function, such as generating gas or motion.

Test objective and success

ISRO explained that the recent test successfully demonstrated one of the possible extreme scenarios of delay in the disreefing between two main parachutes, thereby validating the main parachutes for the maximum design load.

The agency confirmed, "The test evaluated the system’s structural integrity and load distribution under asymmetric disreefing conditions—one of the most critical load scenarios expected during actual mission descent."

A simulated mass equivalent to the Crew Module was dropped from an altitude of 2.5 km using the Indian Air Force’s IL-76 aircraft. ISRO has announced that their parachute system worked perfectly during a recent test. The parachute opened just like it was supposed to, helping the test vehicle come down gently and land safely. This successful test is an important step forward for future space missions that will rely on this new parachute system. The project involved collaboration among several organisations, including the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre, the Aerial Delivery Research and Development Establishment, the Indian Air Force, and the Indian Army, all working together to achieve this milestone.

