WhatsApp to reportedly allow users to use same usernames as their Instagram and Facebook accounts WhatsApp users will gain the ability to use their existing Instagram and Facebook usernames, subject to a verification process to confirm ownership.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has been buzzing with speculation about a new feature that would let users create usernames. Recently, the messaging app, which is owned by Meta, has been experimenting with ways to make this possible. They are currently testing a feature that allows users to reserve usernames, similar to what is available on other platforms owned by Meta. Reports indicate that WhatsApp is working on a new feature for Android users that would allow them to use the same usernames they already have on Facebook and Instagram.

WhatsApp's username feature details

A recent update from WABetaInfo, a reliable source for news about WhatsApp, indicates that soon, users might be able to use the same username for WhatsApp that they have on Facebook and Instagram. This new feature has been discovered in a testing version of WhatsApp for Android, but it isn't available to everyone at this time. It looks like the update is still being developed and could be included in a future version of the app.

How WhatsApp's username feature will work

Once the username feature is completely set up, you’ll find a new "Username" option under the Profile section in WhatsApp's Settings. You will soon be able to choose and save your own username. You can even pick a username that you already use on Facebook or Instagram. Before you can get your desired username, WhatsApp needs to confirm that it really belongs to you. This is done through a simple verification process in the Meta Account Center. Once you're verified, your chosen username will be linked to your WhatsApp account.

According to the report by the feature tracker, users who do not have a custom handle on Facebook or Instagram will need to wait for the full username system to be rolled out on WhatsApp.

WABetaInfo suggests that using the same username across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp will help both users and brands protect their identity and maintain a consistent digital presence across all Meta platforms.

