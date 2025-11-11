OnePlus 13 gets massive price cut ahead of OnePlus 15 launch, now available for thousands less Ahead of the OnePlus 15 launch, the OnePlus 13 flagship has received a significant price cut, making it available for thousands of rupees less than its launch price.

New Delhi:

The OnePlus 13 has seen a big drop in its price, now costing thousands of rupees less than when it first came out. This change in price is happening as the company prepares to launch a new model. The OnePlus 15 will be launched around the world, including in India, on November 13. This new phone is expected to come with some impressive improvements, especially a big battery that lasts a long time.

OnePlus 13 price cut

The OnePlus 13 was introduced in India earlier this year and offers two options for storage: one with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and another with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The phone was originally priced at Rs 72,999. However, it has recently undergone a price drop, and now you can buy it for Rs 9,000 less. Plus, if you decide to purchase the phone, you will also receive an extra discount of Rs 1,500. This means that overall, you can save a total of Rs 10,500!

OnePlus 13 key specifications

The OnePlus 13 remains a high-performance device, powered by the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor.

Display: It features a vibrant 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and includes advanced features like ProXDR.

Memory and Storage: It offers configurations with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage.

Battery and Charging: The device is backed by a substantial 6000mAh battery with support for ultra-fast 100W wired and 50W wireless fast charging.

Cameras: The rear boasts a powerful triple-camera setup: A 50MP wide-angle main camera. A 50MP ultra-wide camera. A 50MP telephoto camera.

A 32MP front camera is provided for high-quality selfies and video calls.

Durability and Software: It is built for durability with IP68 and IP69 ratings, ensuring water and dust resistance. The phone runs on OxygenOS 15 based on Android 15.

ALSO READ: OnePlus 15 price leaked ahead of November 13 launch