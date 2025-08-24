ISRO successfully conducts air drop test ahead of Gaganyaan launch ISRO has successfully tested the parachute system for the Gaganyaan mission, an important safety step ahead of India’s first human spaceflight. The test confirmed the parachute’s ability to guide the crew module safely to Earth.

New Delhi:

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) successfully conducted the first Integrated Air Drop Test (IADT-01) for the Gaganyaan mission, India’s maiden attempt at sending humans into space on August 24. The test marks a milestone in ensuring that astronauts aboard the future mission can safely return to Earth after completing their journey in space.

Successful drop test of parachute system

The trial was conducted with the help of multiple agencies, including the Indian Air Force, DRDO, Indian Navy, and the Indian Coast Guard. During the test, a mock crew module was dropped from an aircraft and gently brought down using a specially designed parachute system. The module landed safely, confirming that the parachute system worked as expected.

This parachute assembly is designed to slow down the speed of the crew module as it re-enters Earth’s atmosphere and prepares to land, protecting the astronauts inside from high impact. ISRO officials shared that the main goal of the test was to check the complete working of the parachute deployment system, which includes the step-by-step release of multiple parachutes.

This began with the extraction process, followed by the release of drogue chutes and then the final main parachutes. Each step is critical to ensure a smooth and safe landing. The successful test proves that this part of the mission is ready and builds further confidence in the overall safety design.

The Gaganyaan mission

The Gaganyaan mission is a major step forward for India. The uncrewed test mission is planned for December 2025, and the first crewed spaceflight is expected in 2028. When successful, India will become the fourth country in the world to independently send humans into space.

The mission will carry a three-member crew to a low Earth orbit of about 400 km and will last up to three days. A safe return to Earth is a top priority for ISRO, and systems like the parachute-based deceleration mechanism are key to ensuring that.

The IADT-01 test is one of many trials planned before the actual human mission. ISRO will now move on to more parachute tests, emergency escape trials (pad abort tests), and sea recovery exercises to rehearse the full process from launch to landing.