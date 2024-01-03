Wednesday, January 03, 2024
     
ISRO partners with SpaceX to launch GSAT-20 communication satellite | All you need to know

GSAT-20, a satellite which weighs 4700 kg, has been equipped with Ka-Ka band high throughput capacity with 32 beams, offering Pan-India coverage- which includes remote and unconnected regions like Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands.

Saumya Nigam Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: January 03, 2024 16:50 IST
Image Source : FILE ISRO partners with SpaceX to launch GSAT-20 satellite

India's Department of Space and Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO) is set to launch its next-generation heavy communications satellite named ‘GSAT-20’ in a historic move. The satellite will be lifted by using SpaceX's Falcon-9 rocket which has been marked as the first time when ISRO leverages the Falcon-9 heavy lift launcher for a dedicated Indian mission, and further, it will highlight a significant shift in the launch partnerships.

SpaceX's Falcon-9 to launch GSAT-20: Everything you need to know

What are the challenges in satellite lifting?

The decision to collaborate with SpaceX was made due to the current limitation of India's rockets, which are lacking in the capacity to lift large communication satellites. S. Somanath, Chairman of ISRO  has further acknowledged that the choice of SpaceX was due to the unavailability of an alternative rocket with the necessary lifting capacity.

Contract with SpaceX and changing dynamics

ISRO's commercial arm, New Space India Limited (NSIL), has entered into a contract with SpaceX for a potential liftoff which will take place in the second quarter of 2024. Earlier, ISRO used to rely on the France-led Arianespace for launching heavy satellites - the move that reflects a notable departure. 

It was further reported that India itself is falling short in rocket capacity for launching very heavy satellites to geostationary orbits (beyond the 4-ton class).

GSAT-20: About the satellite and its mission

GSAT-20, a satellite which weighs 4700 kg, has been equipped with Ka-Ka band high throughput capacity with 32 beams, offering Pan-India coverage- which includes remote and unconnected regions like Jammu & Kashmir, Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep islands. 

Competition in broadband Internet access

Renamed as ‘GSAT-N2’, the satellite further targets to provide broadband internet access to the remote areas of the country, by putting it in competition with entities like Starlink and OneWeb. The new Telecom law facilitates their services which further intensifies this competition. Reliance Jiospace is also actively pursuing opportunities in the space-based internet service provider market.

Challenges and Future Plans:

The launch of Vehicle Mark 3 has been acknowledged as the limitation of India's heaviest rocket, which has the strength to airlift only 4000-kilogram satellites. ISRO further emphasizes the urgent need for a heavier rocket, the Next Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV), which can lift to 10,000 kilograms. 

The NGLV is already in the design phase at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Center, with plans to enhance India's launch capability to meet future needs while maintaining cost competitiveness.

