Countdown begins for ISRO's final developmental flight SSLV-D3-EOS8 mission

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has begun the countdown for the launch of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle-03 (SSLV-D3) mission, scheduled for August 16. The mission, which carries the Earth Observation Satellite (EOS-08), marks ISRO's third launch in 2024 following the successful PSLV-C58/XpoSat and GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS missions.

SSLV-D3-EOS-08: A milestone mission

This mission is the final developmental flight of the SSLV, a 34-meter-tall rocket designed to place small satellites weighing up to 500 kg into Low Earth Orbit (LEO). The launch will take place from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, with the rocket carrying three key payloads: the Electro Optical Infrared Payload (EOIR), the Global Navigation Satellite System-Reflectometry payload (GNSS-R), and the SiC UV Dosimeter.

Advancing NewSpace India Ltd's commercial ventures

The SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission will not only complete the developmental phase of ISRO's smallest rocket but will also bolster the capabilities of NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO's commercial arm, to take up future commercial launches using SSLVs. The mission's success is expected to enhance ISRO's ability to deploy advanced small satellite technology for a range of applications, including disaster monitoring, environmental surveillance, and more.

Payload capabilities

The Earth Observation Satellite aboard SSLV-D3 is built on the Microsat/IMS-1 bus and has a mission life of one year. Weighing approximately 175.5 kg, it generates around 420 W of power. The payloads on board will be used for a variety of purposes, including satellite-based surveillance, environmental monitoring, ocean surface wind analysis, and UV radiation monitoring in the upcoming Gaganyaan Mission.

