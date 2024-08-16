Bangladesh recalls envoys from seven key countries in major diplomatic reshuffle

Follow us on Image Source : REUTERS/FILE PHOTO Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus walks off the stage after taking oath at the Bangabhaban as the head of the interim government, in Dhaka.

In a significant diplomatic shake-up, Bangladesh's interim government, led by Nobel Peace laureate Muhammad Yunus, has recalled seven envoys appointed by the previous Awami League government of Sheikh Hasina. The envoys, stationed in the US, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Japan, Germany, UAE, and the Maldives, have been instructed to return to Dhaka immediately. This move is part of broader administrative changes following the establishment of the interim government on August 8.

Envoys recalled from strategic nations

The recalled envoys include Ambassador Mohammad Imran (Washington), Ambassador Kamrul Hasan (Moscow), Ambassador Javed Patwary (Riyadh), Ambassador Shahabuddin Ahmed (Tokyo), Ambassador Mosharraf Hossain Bhuiyan (Berlin), Ambassador Abu Zafar (Abu Dhabi), and High Commissioner Rear Admiral SM Abul Kalam Azad (Male). These officials were deployed under the Awami League government on a contractual basis.

Broader diplomatic changes

In addition to the seven ambassadors, the interim government has also recalled several lower-ranking diplomats, including First Secretary Wahiduzzaman Noor and Counsellor Arifa Rahman Ruma from Washington, as well as officials from Ottawa and New York. These recalls are part of a wider administrative overhaul initiated by the interim government.

Implications of the reshuffle

This major reshuffle signals a shift in Bangladesh’s diplomatic strategy under the interim government, with a focus on recalibrating its foreign relations following the end of Sheikh Hasina's tenure. The recalled envoys and officials have been directed to return to Dhaka immediately, as the interim government consolidates its administrative control.

