India to add another 100 to 150 satellites to prevent Pahalgam-like incident: ISRO Chief

The chairman of ISRO, V. Narayanan, announced that India plans to add another 100 to 150 satellites over the next three years to enhance border security and coastal surveillance. He noted that, currently, India operates around 55 satellites, which is inadequate given the country’s extensive borders and 7,500 kilometers of shoreline. Narayanan, who also serves as the Secretary of the Department of Space, explained that the reforms introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Space Sector would encourage private sector participation in building rockets and satellites. He emphasised the need for a significant number of satellites to effectively monitor the nation’s borders and coastal areas, stating, “We need more satellites”.

He mentioned that the recent reforms would facilitate the involvement of private companies in satellite construction, with support from ISRO. He projected that the additional satellites would enable comprehensive monitoring of the country.

Responding to a question about ISRO's actions following the tragic terrorist attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam, where 26 lives were lost, Narayanan reiterated the importance of expanding satellite capabilities.

At an event where the “AI powered Robotic Compatible O-ARM with Stealth Navigation System” was launched by Kauvery Hospital, Narayanan discussed ongoing projects at ISRO. He highlighted the successful completion of the second satellite docking as part of the SpaDeX missions, stating that India is among only four nations, alongside the US, Russia, and China, to achieve this milestone.

He provided details about the PSLV-C60/Space Docking Experiment mission launched on December 30, 2024, mentioning that the first satellite docking occurred on January 16 and the first undocking on March 13, with the second docking having taken place recently.

Furthermore, Narayanan shared that scientists are working on a satellite aimed at studying climate change, primarily for the G20 countries. He revealed that about 50 percent of its payload would be developed by India, while the remaining contribution would come from other G20 nations.

During the same event, Dr. Aravindan Selvaraj, co-founder of Kauvery Hospital, introduced the AI-powered robotic technology designed for advanced brain and spine surgeries. He noted that this approach is not only cost-effective but also enables the storage of patient data, thus leading to more effective surgical procedures.

