Hubble discovers Milky Way's impact on large Magellanic cloud

Hubble observes Galactic Encounter: NASA’s Hubble Space Telescope has recently captured the effects of a near-collision between the Milky Way and the Large Magellanic Cloud (LMC), from the neighbouring galaxy. As per the researchers, which Andrew Fox led at ESA's STScI, it was identified that the LMC’s halo has shrunk to 50,000 light-years, which is comparatively much smaller than the typical for its mass, due to gravitational interactions.

Ram-pressure stripping is explained by the Milky Way’s gravitational pull, which caused a 'wind' effect, stripping the LMC’s halo gas into a trailing stream.

Despite this, the Large Magellanic Cloud retained enough gas to form new stars.

Future Research on Galactic Halos

Upcoming studies will explore the collision regions of the Milky Way and LMC halos, potentially offering insights into early galactic interactions, according to Scott Lucchini from the Centre for Astrophysics | Harvard & Smithsonian.

This research underscores the dynamic relationships shaping galaxies in the cosmos.

