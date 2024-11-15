Friday, November 15, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Science
  4. ISRO saves Chandrayaan-2 from collision with Korean Lunar Orbiter: Report

ISRO saves Chandrayaan-2 from collision with Korean Lunar Orbiter: Report

ISRO reportedly saved the collision between its Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) above the Moon.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Updated on: November 15, 2024 17:27 IST
ISRO, Chandrayaan-2, Korean Lunar Orbiter
Image Source : FILE ISRO saves Chandrayaan-2 from collision with Korean Lunar Orbiter, Out of danger

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has showcased its precision and expertise yet again, by turning away from a collision between its Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) above the Moon.

As per the details available in ISRO's unclassified September 2024 Monthly Summary, a planned manoeuvre for September 19 was adjusted to avoid a potential close encounter with KPLO which happened around October 1 (2024). This timely action taken by ISRO highlights the capabilities of Indian scientists to navigate the increasingly crowded lunar orbits while ensuring mission safety as well.

Manoeuvre adjustment to avert collision by ISRO

ISRO reported the successful adjustment of the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter’s OM-87 manoeuvre, which was initially designed to raise its perilune (a point in an orbit which is around the moon, specifically when an object is closest to the moon's center), to avoid a potential collision with the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) on October 1.

Proactive modifications for safety

To further reduce the risks, ISRO revised its plans for the OM-88 manoeuvre, which was originally scheduled for October 1, to ensure safe distances from other orbiters, including NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Ongoing lunar studies and challenges

Chandrayaan-2, which was launched into space in 2019, continues vital lunar research along with navigating increasing lunar space congestion as more missions have been deployed over time, in space.

Collision avoidance expertise of ISRO

Related Stories
ISRO HSFC Recruitment 2024: Applications invited for MO, Senior Scientist and other posts

ISRO HSFC Recruitment 2024: Applications invited for MO, Senior Scientist and other posts

India’s Chandrayaan-4, Venus Orbiter and Space Station get approved

India’s Chandrayaan-4, Venus Orbiter and Space Station get approved

India to have its own Bharatiya Antariksha Station: List of active and future space stations

India to have its own Bharatiya Antariksha Station: List of active and future space stations

ISRO plans Venus Orbiter Mission: List of successful and future missions to Venus

ISRO plans Venus Orbiter Mission: List of successful and future missions to Venus

Discovery suggests 2nd Kuiper Belt in our solar system: Everything you need to know

Discovery suggests 2nd Kuiper Belt in our solar system: Everything you need to know

ISRO reveals new timeline for upcoming Chandrayaan 4,5, Gaganyaan missions | Check dates

ISRO reveals new timeline for upcoming Chandrayaan 4,5, Gaganyaan missions | Check dates

ISRO to launch electric-propelled satellite in December 2024 | What is it?

ISRO to launch electric-propelled satellite in December 2024 | What is it?

ISRO sets up first space education lab in Arunachal Pradesh

ISRO sets up first space education lab in Arunachal Pradesh

On September 16, ISRO further averted two other potential collisions involving Cartosat-2A and CMS02 satellites, which reflected its advanced planning and international coordination.

ALSO READ: ISRO reveals new timeline for upcoming Chandrayaan 4,5, Gaganyaan missions | Check dates

ISRO chairman S Somanath on Saturday said that India is targeting to increase the nation's global contribution to the space economy to at least 10 per cent in the next decade, which is currently at 2 per cent. Somnath said this while delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture at Akashvani (All India Radio), the Indian Express reported.

ALSO READ: India’s Space program expands: Cabinet approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus Mission and Space Station development

The announcements on September 18 include the Chandrayaan-4 mission, a Venus Orbiter Mission, the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, and a Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV). 

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Science News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement