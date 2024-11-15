ISRO saves Chandrayaan-2 from collision with Korean Lunar Orbiter: Report

Follow us on Image Source : FILE ISRO saves Chandrayaan-2 from collision with Korean Lunar Orbiter, Out of danger

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has showcased its precision and expertise yet again, by turning away from a collision between its Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter and the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) above the Moon.

As per the details available in ISRO's unclassified September 2024 Monthly Summary, a planned manoeuvre for September 19 was adjusted to avoid a potential close encounter with KPLO which happened around October 1 (2024). This timely action taken by ISRO highlights the capabilities of Indian scientists to navigate the increasingly crowded lunar orbits while ensuring mission safety as well.

Manoeuvre adjustment to avert collision by ISRO

ISRO reported the successful adjustment of the Chandrayaan-2 Orbiter’s OM-87 manoeuvre, which was initially designed to raise its perilune (a point in an orbit which is around the moon, specifically when an object is closest to the moon's center), to avoid a potential collision with the Korean Pathfinder Lunar Orbiter (KPLO) on October 1.

Proactive modifications for safety

To further reduce the risks, ISRO revised its plans for the OM-88 manoeuvre, which was originally scheduled for October 1, to ensure safe distances from other orbiters, including NASA's Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.

Ongoing lunar studies and challenges

Chandrayaan-2, which was launched into space in 2019, continues vital lunar research along with navigating increasing lunar space congestion as more missions have been deployed over time, in space.

Collision avoidance expertise of ISRO

On September 16, ISRO further averted two other potential collisions involving Cartosat-2A and CMS02 satellites, which reflected its advanced planning and international coordination.

ALSO READ: ISRO reveals new timeline for upcoming Chandrayaan 4,5, Gaganyaan missions | Check dates

ISRO chairman S Somanath on Saturday said that India is targeting to increase the nation's global contribution to the space economy to at least 10 per cent in the next decade, which is currently at 2 per cent. Somnath said this while delivering the Sardar Patel Memorial Lecture at Akashvani (All India Radio), the Indian Express reported.

ALSO READ: India’s Space program expands: Cabinet approves Chandrayaan-4, Venus Mission and Space Station development

The announcements on September 18 include the Chandrayaan-4 mission, a Venus Orbiter Mission, the development of the Bharatiya Antariksh Station, and a Next-Generation Launch Vehicle (NGLV).