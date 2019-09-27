In Pics | NASA captures Chandrayaan 2 landing site, says Vikram had hard landing

Image Source : AP Vikram had hard landing, says NASA

High resolution images captured by Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera (LROC) were released by NASA on Friday. The images were captured during the LROC's flyby of the lunar region where India's ambitious Chandrayaan 2 mission attempted a soft landing near the Moon's uncharted south pole. Vikram had a hard landing, the images revealed.

On September 7, the Vikram lander module had attempted a soft landing on a small patch of lunar highland smooth plains between Simpelius N and Manzinus C craters before losing communication with ISRO.

"Vikram had a hard landing and the precise location of the spacecraft in the lunar highlands has yet to be determined,” NASA said.

Image Source : NASA Chandrayaan 2: High-resolution images released by NASA

“The scene was captured from a Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Camera Quickmap fly-around of the targeted landing site image width is about 150 kilometres across the centre.

Vikram was scheduled to touch down on September 7. This event was India's first attempt at a soft landing on the Moon. The site was located about 600 kilometres from the south pole in a relatively ancient terrain, according to the US space agency.

The LRO passed over the landing site on September 17 and acquired a set of high-resolution images of the area; so far the LROC team has not been able to locate or image the lander.

Image Source : NASA NASA releases HD images of Chandrayaan 2

“LRO will next fly over the landing site on October 14 when lighting conditions will be more favourable,” John Keller, Deputy Project Scientist Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter Mission, Goddard Space Flight Centre said.

"It was dusk when the landing area was imaged and thus large shadows covered much of the terrain; it is possible that the Vikram lander is hiding in a shadow. The lighting will be favourable when LRO passes over the site in October and once again attempts to locate and image the lander," NASA said.

Also Read | Chandrayaan 2 a learning experience: NASA engineer

Also Read | World's biggest transport space ship carrying over 4 tons of supplies lifts off from Japan

NASA releases HD images of Chandrayaan 2 landing site