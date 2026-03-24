From Moon colonies to Mars drones: NASA’s big vision for future space exploration

New Delhi:

NASA is reportedly preparing for a major transformation in space exploration in the coming time. Under Administrator Jared Isaacman’s leadership, the agency has been aiming to move beyond short-term missions to establish a sustainable human presence in space.

In line with the vision of NASA, the development of a permanent Moon base has been underway, which will help in supporting the long-term habitation, research and deep-space missions in the future

Moon base under the Artemis programme: What is it?

This initiative is a part of NASA’s Artemis programme, which aims at returning humans (astronauts) to the Moon and further building a lasting infrastructure on the land of the Moon.

Unlike the Apollo missions (long back), the new missions will include the following:

It will have continuous crewed and cargo missions to the Moon

It will start to construct lunar habitats and power systems

NASA will work on regular landings, most probably every six months

Astronauts are expected to land on the surface of the Moon again by 2028 under Artemis IV, which will mark it as the first human return since 1972.

Nuclear power to support space mission

Not only this, but NASA has been working on sustaining long-term operations by exploring nuclear technology.

NASA, in partnership with the U.S. Department of Energy, has been working on deploying a nuclear reactor on the moon. The mission is said to take place by 2030. As per the reports, the reactor will be able to provide an uninterrupted power supply during the lunar nights when solar energy is largely unavailable on Earth.

Moreover, NASA is also working on nuclear propulsion systems. This system could reduce the travel time and improve the efficiency of Mars missions significantly.

Mars Helicopter fleet in the works: Details

NASA does not stay on the moon, but the plan is to reach Mars and beyond. In a major development, the space agency has been planning to send a big fleet of advanced helicopters to Mars, inspired by the success of Ingenuity.

These aerial vehicles will help the astronauts to:

Explore areas that are unreachable by rovers

Capture high-resolution data and images on Mars

Help to expand scientific research capabilities on the surface of Mars

The helicopters are expected to be deployed as part of the Space Reactor-1 (SR-1) mission before 2028.

Role of private companies in NASA mission

NASA is reportedly focusing on partnering with other private players, which will help the agency to accelerate innovation and reduce mission costs.

With more collaboration, it is expected to boost the space economy and further enable faster infrastructure development in space, like on the Moon and Mars.

What does the future hold for humans?

As per NASA’s roadmap, it is certainly signalling a major shift – from symbolic achievements to building a sustainable presence in space. If the plan gets implemented, then these plans could turn out to be the big development for humankind, like making the Moon into the launchpad for deeper exploration and eventually paving the way for the human mission to Mars.