Four eclipses predicted for 2025, but only one visible from India, according to Ujjain observatory

In 2025, there will be two solar eclipses and two lunar eclipses, but only one of these astronomical events will be visible from India, according to an official from the Jiwaji Observatory in Ujjain. Dr. Rajendra Prakash Gupt, the superintendent of the observatory, announced that the series of eclipses in the upcoming year will commence with a total lunar eclipse on March 14. Unfortunately, this event will not be visible in India as it will occur during the daytime in the country.

This lunar eclipse will be observable in America, Western Europe, Western Africa, as well as over the North and South Atlantic Oceans, according to the official from Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain.

On March 29, there will be a partial solar eclipse, which again will not be visible in India. This eclipse will be seen in North America, Greenland, Iceland, across the North Atlantic Ocean, throughout Europe, and in northwestern Russia.

However, Indian astronomy enthusiasts can look forward to a full lunar eclipse occurring between September 7 and 8, which will be visible in India. This event will also be observable in other regions of Asia, Europe, Antarctica, the Western Pacific Ocean, Australia, and the Indian Ocean.

The final eclipse of 2025 will be a partial solar eclipse occurring between September 21 and 22, which, like the others, will not be visible in India. This eclipse will be visible in New Zealand, Eastern Melanesia, Southern Polynesia, and West Antarctica.

In 2024, four celestial events were witnessed: a penumbral lunar eclipse, a total solar eclipse, a partial lunar eclipse, and an annular solar eclipse.

Meanwhile, the sun's activity is expected to remain elevated throughout 2025, coinciding with the solar maximum of Solar Cycle 25. This period is associated with an increase in solar flares, coronal mass ejections (CMEs), and geomagnetic storms, which may have significant effects on Earth's technology and natural processes.

Inputs from PTI