ISRO to launch SpaDeX Mission for space docking on December 30

India's upcoming SpaDeX mission is set to launch on December 30 using a rocket called PSLV-C60 from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota, according to the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). This mission aims to develop and showcase technology that allows spacecraft to link up and separate while in space.

As of December 21, the PSLV-C60 rocket is ready and has been moved to the launch site for final preparations and satellite integration. ISRO has shared a fast time-lapse video showing the completed rocket being transported to the launch pad for the first time, which you can find on their X account.

For those interested in watching the launch live, ISRO has set up a viewing gallery. Registration for visitors began on December 18 at 6 PM, and you can find more details on ISRO's website.

The SpaDeX mission is designed to test a new and cost-effective technology that involves two smaller spacecraft working together in space. This technology is important for India's future space plans, which include missions to the Moon and the creation of an Indian space station.

In simpler terms, in-space docking technology is crucial when multiple launches are needed for a single mission. With this mission, India is on track to become the fourth country in the world to achieve this capability.

The SpaDeX mission involves two small spacecraft, each weighing about 220 kg, which will be launched together into a circular orbit about 470 kilometers above the Earth. The mission tests how these spacecraft can meet up, dock, and then separate while in orbit.

Overall, the SpaDeX mission represents an exciting step forward for India's ambitions in space exploration.

Meanwhile, this mission also include the POEM-4 module, designed to host 24 different experiments contributed by ISRO labs and private universities. One of the experiments will focus on growing cowpea seeds in space to observe their germination and development in a controlled environment.

