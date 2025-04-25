Former ISRO chief K. Kasturirangan passes away; PM Modi expresses condolences Dr. Kasturirangan successfully led the Indian Space program for over nine years, serving as the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation, the Space Commission, and as Secretary to the Government of India in the Department of Space. He stepped down from his roles on August 27, 2003.

Former ISRO chief K. Kasturirangan passed away in Bengaluru on Friday, as confirmed by officials. At 84 years old, he had been unwell for some time prior to his death. Officials reported that he “left for heavenly abode” at his residence in Bengaluru that morning. His body was scheduled to be kept at the Raman Research Institute (RRI) on April 27 for those wishing to pay their last respects. Prime Minister Modi expressed his sorrow, stating that he was "deeply saddened" by the loss of Dr. Kasturirangan, whom he described as a "towering figure in India’s scientific and educational journey."

Modi highlighted Kasturirangan's visionary leadership and his selfless contributions to the nation, which, according to him, would always be remembered. The Prime Minister noted how Kasturirangan’s diligent service to ISRO had propelled India’s space programme to new heights, earning global recognition, and that his leadership was marked by ambitious satellite launches and a focus on innovation.

Modi also emphasised India's gratitude to Dr. Kasturirangan for his role in drafting the National Education Policy (NEP), underlining his efforts to make learning in India more holistic and forward-looking. He acknowledged Kasturirangan as an outstanding mentor to many young scientists and researchers and extended his thoughts to Kasturirangan's family, students, scientists, and countless admirers, concluding with "Om Shanti".

Major contributions of former ISRO chief K. Kasturirangan:

Kasturirangan had served as the chairman of the committee that drafted the new NEP, and he held significant positions such as chancellor of Jawaharlal Nehru University and chairman of the Karnataka Knowledge Commission.

He was a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2003 to 2009 and served on the Planning Commission of India. Moreover, he was the Director of the National Institute of Advanced Studies in Bangalore from April 2004 to 2009.

For over nine years, he led the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and the Space Commission, as well as acting as Secretary to the Government of India.

As an accomplished astrophysicist, Kasturirangan specialised in high-energy X-ray and gamma-ray astronomy, as well as optical astronomy, making extensive contributions to the study of cosmic X-ray sources, celestial gamma rays, and the effects of cosmic X-rays in the lower atmosphere.

