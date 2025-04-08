Extinct no more? Dire Wolves' howls heard after 10,000-year absence Dire wolves went extinct more than 12,500 years ago. They were once the top predators in North America. Scientists study fossilized DNA to understand their genetic history.

Scientists at a Texas-based company have successfully revived an extinct species through genetic engineering. Colossal Biosciences has created dire wolf pups using ancient DNA, cloning, and gene editing techniques. They utilised the DNA of the gray wolf, the closest living relative of the dire wolf, to bring this remarkable feat to life. The two pups, named Romulus and Remus, are just six months old and already measure nearly four feet in length, weighing over 36 kg. The dire wolf went extinct around 12,500 years ago, once standing as a top predator in North America. They featured slightly thicker fur and stronger jaws compared to their gray wolf counterparts.

Researchers have been delving into ancient DNA retrieved from fossilised remains to better understand genetic histories. Notable samples include a 13,000-year-old tooth discovered in Ohio and a 72,000-year-old skull fragment found in Idaho, both of which have contributed to identifying key genetic traits.

Initially, after their birth, the pups were nourished by a surrogate for several days before the team at Colossal started bottle-feeding them. The company confirmed that the pups were healthy, yet their behavior differed significantly from that of modern wolves. According to reports from Time, Romulus and Remus lacked the usual playful behavior of puppies around humans, often maintaining their distance and retreating when approached. Even a handler who had raised them since birth could only get so close before the pups flinched away, a behavior aligned with that of true dire wolves, who appeared to thrive in solitude.

Despite their physical resemblance, Colossal's chief animal care expert, Matt James, pointed out that the pups were unlikely to develop the essential hunting skills needed to pursue larger prey like giant elk or deer. He highlighted that learning from wild parents is irreplaceable for acquiring such behaviors.

The dire wolves are currently residing on a 2,000-acre property at an undisclosed location, secured by 10-foot-tall fencing and monitored by security personnel, drones, and live camera feeds. In total, three pups have been resurrected: two males born on October 1, 2024, and a female born on January 30, 2025.

Colossal has plans to bring back several extinct animals, not just one. They aim to revive creatures like the mammoth, the dodo, and the Tasmanian tiger. Although they've had some challenges with their other projects, the scientists remain optimistic about their efforts.

