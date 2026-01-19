Ever dreamed of sending your name to the Moon? NASA’s Artemis II makes it possible NASA is inviting people worldwide to send their names to the Moon aboard the Artemis II mission. Learn how to get an Artemis II boarding pass before the first crewed lunar flight in over 50 years.

New Delhi:

NASA is preparing to launch its next Moon mission, Artemis II, as early as February 6. Ahead of the mission, the US space agency is inviting people around the world to send their names to space as part of the historic lunar journey.

NASA is collecting names that will be stored on an SD card flying aboard the Orion spacecraft during the Artemis II mission. Interested individuals can submit the names of their pets, children, or loved ones and receive an Artemis II boarding pass issued in their name.

How to send your name for the Artemis II mission

If you want your name to travel to the Moon, follow these simple steps:

Visit: https://www3.nasa.gov/send-your-name-with-artemis/?utm_source=TWITTER&utm_medium=NASA_Marshall&utm_campaign=NASASocial&linkId=899744229

Enter your first name, last name, and pin code

NASA will issue a personalised Artemis II boarding pass

Your name will then be included on the SD card that will fly inside the Orion spacecraft.

Artemis II: NASA’s first crewed Moon mission in over 50 years

Artemis II will carry four astronauts around the Moon and back to Earth. This will be NASA’s first crewed Moon mission since Apollo 17 in 1972.

The Artemis II crew includes:

Reid Wiseman (NASA)

Victor Glover (NASA)

Christina Koch (NASA)

Jeremy Hansen (Canadian Space Agency)

They will be the first humans to fly aboard NASA’s Space Launch System (SLS) rocket, which will propel the Orion spacecraft toward the Moon.

Mission duration and launch details

The approximately 10-day mission will launch from Launch Complex 39 at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida, no later than April 2026.

During the first two days of the mission, astronauts will orbit Earth to check Orion’s systems and manually test the spacecraft’s handling before heading toward the Moon.

Journey around the far side of the Moon

A translunar injection burn will send the crew on a four-day outbound journey around the far side of the Moon. The spacecraft will follow a figure-eight trajectory, extending more than 230,000 miles (3,70,150 km) from Earth.

At its maximum distance, the crew will travel approximately 4,600 miles (7,402 km) beyond the Moon, evaluating spacecraft systems throughout the journey.

Scientific payloads on Artemis II

Several payloads will fly aboard Artemis II to expand understanding of:

Space radiation

Human health and behaviour in space

Space communications

The mission will play a crucial role in preparing NASA for future crewed lunar landings under the Artemis program.

