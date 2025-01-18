Elon Musk welcomes Indian entrepreneurs to Texas SpaceX facility

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla has recently hosted a group of prominent Indian entrepreneurs at the SpaceX facility based in Texas (US). The delegation, organized by India Global Forum (IGF) founder Manoj Ladwa, witnessed groundbreaking advancements in space exploration during their visit.

The group toured SpaceX’s Starbase facility, where they observed the launch and booster catch of Starship Flight 7, a remarkable milestone in space technology.

A dialogue on innovation

Manoj Ladwa, reflecting on the event, emphasized the significance of dialogue during transformative times.

“As the world’s most powerful democracy transitions to a Trump presidency, meaningful dialogue is more important than ever in these challenging times. Pleased to have led a conversation with @elonmusk, whose groundbreaking work is shaping our collective future,” Ladwa shared on X.

Delegation of Indian entrepreneurs

The delegation featured a diverse group of influential Indian business leaders, including:

Prashant Ruia, Director of Essar Capital

Jay Kotak of Kotak811

Ritesh Agarwal, Founder and Group CEO of Oyo

Kalyan Krishnamurthy, CEO of Flipkart

Amish Tripathi, Author

Other notable attendees included Neeraj Arora from General Catalyst, Vishesh Khurana from Tribe Capital India, and Girish Mathrubootham, founder of Freshworks.

A surreal experience

Entrepreneurs described their interactions with Musk as unforgettable. Akshay Chaturvedi, founder and CEO of Leverage Edu, expressed his awe on X: “Every word the man said was multi-layered, almost as if in a parallel world. Those five minutes felt like a 3D all-sense experience. Surreal. To meet your hero.”

The visit highlights the growing connection between global tech leaders and India’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, paving the way for future collaborations.

