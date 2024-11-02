Elon Musk lags in the satellite internet race! Jio and Airtel make big preparations

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK SATELLITE

TRAI prepares for spectrum allocation: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) is set to allocate spectrum soon for the launch of satellite internet services in India. As part of this process, TRAI has brought in the inputs from stakeholders regarding pricing and allocation. For the past 2 years, Elon Musk's Starlink has led the charge in India’s satellite internet market. However, the local telecom giants like Jio and Airtel are now ramping up their efforts to enter the race.

Starlink and Amazon face delays

Both Starlink and Amazon, another foreign contender, have applied for licenses to operate satellite internet services in India. However, they seem to be falling behind as they await completion of the spectrum allocation process. It has been noted further that, Starlink applied for its license in October 2022, but it has yet to meet security compliance requirements outlined by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT). The DoT has sent letters to both companies, reminding them of their obligations.

Jio and Airtel ready to launch

In contrast, Airtel’s partnership with Eutelsat OneWeb and Jio’s collaboration with SES have already received approval from the DoT to begin their satellite services, pending spectrum allocation.

As these local companies prepare to launch, Musk's Starlink and Amazon must expedite their compliance processes to stay competitive.

The future of satellite internet

Sunil Bharti Mittal, Chairman of Airtel has described satellite internet as a ‘magic bullet’, which further emphasized its potential to connect remote areas of the country where traditional mobile networks do not reach.

At present, around 2 billion people across the world lack internet access, making satellite technology critical for bridging this gap.

Addressing connectivity challenges

In India, approximately 20 to 25 per cent of regions struggle with inadequate internet connectivity. Satellite internet is being viewed as a vital solution to these challenges.

The government is also focused on infrastructure development under the Gatishakti scheme, which includes plans for expanding satellite internet services. Once operational, these services could extend connectivity to the 5 per cent of Indians currently without internet access.

