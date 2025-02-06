Thursday, February 06, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Science
  4. Chandrayaan-4 to launch in 2027 to bring back samples of moon rocks to Earth, check details

Chandrayaan-4 to launch in 2027 to bring back samples of moon rocks to Earth, check details

India will launch the Chandrayaan-4 mission in 2027 to bring back moon rock samples to Earth, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh announced. The mission will require at least two LVM-3 rocket launches to carry five components, which will be assembled in orbit.

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Feb 06, 2025 13:01 IST, Updated : Feb 06, 2025 13:08 IST
Chandrayaan-4, Jitendra Singh
Image Source : FILE Chandrayaan-3

India will launch the Chandrayaan-4 mission to bring back samples of moon rocks to the Earth in 2027, Science and Technology Minister Jitendra Singh said. It was further reported that Chandrayaan-4 will involve at least two separate launches of the heavy-lift LVM-3 rocket that will carry five different components of the mission which will be assembled in orbit.

In an interview with PTI videos, Singh said, "The Chandrayaan-4 mission aims to collect samples from the moon's surface and bring them back to the Earth.”

The minister said the Gaganyaan mission, which involves sending Indian astronauts in a specially designed spacecraft to low-earth orbit and bringing them back safely, will be launched next year.

Samudrayaan to launch in 2026

In 2026, India will also launch Samudrayaan, which will take three scientists in a submersible up to a depth of 6,000 metres in the deep ocean, to explore the seabed.

"This achievement will align with the timelines of India's other landmark missions, including the Gaganyaan space mission, marking a pleasant coincidence in the nation's journey toward scientific excellence," Singh further said.

Singh further said Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted the Samudrayaan mission in his Independence Day speech.

The minister underscored the potential of the Samudrayaan to unlock vast resources, including critical minerals, rare metals, and undiscovered marine biodiversity, all of which are crucial for the country's economic growth and environmental sustainability.

Gaganyaan project to carry 'Vyommitra' robot

The first uncrewed mission of the Gaganyaan project carrying a robot, 'Vyommitra', will also take place this year.

Singh said that while the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) was established in 1969, it took more than two decades to set up the first launch pad in 1993.

The second launch pad came up in 2004, another decade-long gap.

Related Stories
Chandrayaan-4 mission in ‘process of developing’, India on trajectory of great progress: ISRO chief

Chandrayaan-4 mission in ‘process of developing’, India on trajectory of great progress: ISRO chief

Chandrayaan-3 team honoured with John L 'Jack' Swigert Jr Award: What is it and why did India win?

Chandrayaan-3 team honoured with John L 'Jack' Swigert Jr Award: What is it and why did India win?

Cabinet approves Chandrayaan-4 mission with Rs 2,104 crore allocation to bring lunar rocks, soil

Cabinet approves Chandrayaan-4 mission with Rs 2,104 crore allocation to bring lunar rocks, soil

One Nation, One Election to Chandrayaan 4: List of key decisions taken by Modi cabinet today

One Nation, One Election to Chandrayaan 4: List of key decisions taken by Modi cabinet today

India’s Chandrayaan-4, Venus Orbiter and Space Station get approved

India’s Chandrayaan-4, Venus Orbiter and Space Station get approved

ISRO plans Venus Orbiter Mission: List of successful and future missions to Venus

ISRO plans Venus Orbiter Mission: List of successful and future missions to Venus

ISRO reveals new timeline for upcoming Chandrayaan 4,5, Gaganyaan missions | Check dates

ISRO reveals new timeline for upcoming Chandrayaan 4,5, Gaganyaan missions | Check dates

However, in the last 10 years, India's space sector has undergone unprecedented expansion, both in terms of infrastructure and investment, he said.

"We are now building a third launch pad and for the first time for heavier rockets, and expanding also beyond Sriharikota with a new launch site in Tamil Nadu's Tuticorin district to launch small satellites," Singh said.

The minister said that India's space economy, currently valued at USD 8 billion, is projected to reach USD 44 billion in the next decade, further cementing India's role as a global space powerhouse.

The reforms initiated in the past decade, including the unlocking of the space sector for private players, have led to greater innovation, investment, and international collaborations, Singh said.

"With new infrastructure, increased private participation and record-breaking investments, India is poised for even greater achievements in the years to come," he said.

ALSO READ: ISRO’s navigation satellite NVS-02 faces technical glitch days after 100th launch

ALSO READ: Elon Musk welcomes Indian entrepreneurs to Texas SpaceX facility

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Science

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement