Chandrayaan-3 landing countdown begins: Why the last 15 minutes will be crucial | EXCLUSIVE

India will create history in just 31 hours from now when ISRO's ambitious third Moon mission Chandrayaan-3's Lander Module (LM) is all set to land on the lunar surface on Wednesday evening.

The landing module comprising the lander (Vikram) and the rover (Pragyan) is scheduled to make a soft-landing near the moon's south polar region at 6:04 pm on Wednesday. If the Chandrayaan-3 mission succeeds in making a touchdown on moon and in landing a robotic lunar rover in ISRO's second attempt in four years, India will become the fourth country to master the technology of soft-landing on the lunar surface after the US, China and the erstwhile Soviet Union.

ISRO has also prepared Plan B if for some reason successful landing is not possible on August 23. In such a situation, the landing of Chandrayaan-3 will be done on August 27.

India is going to create history after 31 hours from now. Mission India is going to complete the work that America, China and Russia failed to do. Tomorrow at 6 pm, the eyes of the whole world will be on India because tomorrow evening India's Chandrayaan-3 will land on the lunar land. ISRO has completed all the preparations for the soft landing of Vikram Lander. Lander Vikram will land on the Moon's South Pole tomorrow evening at 6:40 pm. Chandrayaan-3 is being continuously monitored at the ISRO centre. So far everything is going according to plan. All parts of Lander Vikram are working properly and ISRO has prepared Plan B if for some reason successful landing is not possible tomorrow. In such a situation, the landing of Chandrayaan-3 will be done on August 27.

Landing will happen in 4 phases

The landing of Lander Vikram will be in 4 phases. During this, the speed of the lander will be reduced and it will be brought to the surface of the moon. In the first stage, the lander will come to an altitude of 7.5 km from 30 km. Whereas in the second stage, the lander Vikram will come at a height of 7.5 km to 6.8 km, while in the third stage it will come at a height of 6.8 km to 800 meters and finally the lander Vikram will reach a height of 800 meters to 150 meters.

'That' 15 minutes of landing:

ISRO will start giving commands to the lander

All 4 engines of the lander will be used

Speed ​​will be 2 meters per second

Landing at another place if the right place is not found

The software will decide the place of landing

Lander's software capable of taking decisions on its own

Why are the last 15 minutes of the time of terror?

Space expert Professor RC Kapoor told that the last 15 minutes of landing on the moon will be very important. When Chandrayaan-3 starts landing in the first step, its speed will be 1683 meters per second. At this speed, it will be lowered to a height of 7.4 km. Then the speed of the lander will be reduced to 375 meters per second. Here the altitude hold of the lander Vikram will be fixed i.e. it will be tilted. After this the vehicle will be brought up to a height of 1300 metres. Accordingly, the speed of going to the surface of the Moon will gradually decrease, then it will be brought to 400 meters, then 150 meters and then to 50 meters. Finally, after coming to 10 meters, the final landing will take place. On final touchdown, the speed of the lander will be up to 2 meters per second.

