Breathtaking picture of the brightest comet in 7 years clicked from ISS shared by Russian Cosmonaut

In a day filled with celestial anomalies, a Russian Cosmonaut has shared an image of a comet taken from the International Space Station (ISS). The image is significant in more ways than one. The cosmonaut, Ivan Vagner, claimed that the comet -- C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) -- is the brightest comet in 7 years. And also, the tail of the comet is quite clearly visible from the image taken by Vagner.

"During the revolution I tried to capture the C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) comet a bit closer, the brightest one over the last 7 years. Its tail is quite clearly visible from the @Space_Station!" he tweeted from his official handle. (English Translation)

На следующем витке попробовал чуть ближе сфотографировать самую яркую за последние 7 лет комету C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE).



Довольно хорошо видно ее хвост из космоса, с борта Международной космической станции!#МКС #комета #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/zo7INtT01l — Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) July 4, 2020

