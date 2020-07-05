Sunday, July 05, 2020
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Science News
  4. Breathtaking picture of the brightest comet in 7 years clicked from ISS shared by Russian Cosmonaut

Breathtaking picture of the brightest comet in 7 years clicked from ISS shared by Russian Cosmonaut

In a day filled with celestial anomalies, a Russian Cosmonaut has shared an image of a comet taken from the International Space Station (ISS). The image is significant in more ways than one. The cosmonaut, Ivan Vagner, claimed that the comet -- C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) -- is the brightest comet in 7 years. And also, the tail of the comet is quite clearly visible from the image taken by Vagner. 

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Moscow Published on: July 05, 2020 11:15 IST
Russian Cosmonaut shares breathtaking picture of brightest comet in 7 years from ISS
Image Source : IVAN VAGNER TWITTER

Russian Cosmonaut shares breathtaking picture of brightest comet in 7 years from ISS

In a day filled with celestial anomalies, a Russian Cosmonaut has shared an image of a comet taken from the International Space Station (ISS). The image is significant in more ways than one. The cosmonaut, Ivan Vagner, claimed that the comet -- C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) -- is the brightest comet in 7 years. And also, the tail of the comet is quite clearly visible from the image taken by Vagner. 

"During the revolution I tried to capture the C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) comet a bit closer, the brightest one over the last 7 years. Its tail is quite clearly visible from the @Space_Station!" he tweeted from his official handle. (English Translation)

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

X