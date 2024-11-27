Wednesday, November 27, 2024
     
Astronauts Sunita Williams and crew react to 'Toxic' smell on space station

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04 New Delhi Published : Nov 27, 2024 20:07 IST, Updated : Nov 27, 2024 20:09 IST
sPACEx, sunita williams
Image Source : FILE Spacex

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) recently encountered a ‘toxic smell’ coming from the Russian spacecraft Progress 90. Upon opening the hatch, cosmonauts noticed an unusual odour and small droplets, prompting immediate action to seal the hatch and initiate air scrubbing procedures.

Unexpected odour detected from Russian Spacecraft

Air quality is normal, and crew safety ensured

NASA confirmed that the air quality on the ISS remained normal, and the crew's safety was not at risk. The Russian cosmonauts wore protective gear, and the hatch between the Russian and US segments was closed as a precaution.

Investigation into the source of the leak

Investigators are examining whether the leak originated from the Progress spacecraft or the vestibule connecting it to the ISS. This incident adds to previous concerns about Russian spacecraft reliability, including past coolant leaks.

India Tv - Space

Image Source : FILESpace

Williams and Wilmore await a safe return

Meanwhile, Sunita Williams and astronaut Butch Wilmore have been preparing for their return to Earth. Their mission was extended due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule, but they will now return on a SpaceX spacecraft in 2025.

India Tv - SpaceX

Image Source : FILESpaceX

ALSO READ: NASA astronaut Sunita Williams addresses health concerns from space

NASA astronaut Sunita (commonly known as Suni) Williams has recently responded to rumours about her health aboard the International Space Station (ISS), which has been reassuring everyone that she is in good condition and dispelling claims of physical deterioration.

In a video interview from the ISS, Williams directly addressed recent media speculation, with outlets like The Daily Mail and The New York Post suggesting she appeared ‘gaunt’ in recent images.

ALSO READ: SpaceX’s Crew-9 mission to bring Starliner astronauts back by next year: NASA

NASA has announced that US astronauts Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore will return to Earth by next February (2025) along with SpaceX's Crew-9 mission, following more than 80 days in the International Space Station (ISS). The decision was made after a series of challenges and delays with Boeing's Starliner spacecraft surfaced.

According to NASA Commercial Crew Program manager Steve Stich, the decision to return the Starliner uncrewed was due to the "uncertainty in the prediction of the thrusters." 

 

 
 
 
