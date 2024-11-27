Astronauts Sunita Williams and crew react to ‘Toxic’ smell on space station

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Spacex

Astronauts aboard the International Space Station (ISS) recently encountered a ‘toxic smell’ coming from the Russian spacecraft Progress 90. Upon opening the hatch, cosmonauts noticed an unusual odour and small droplets, prompting immediate action to seal the hatch and initiate air scrubbing procedures.

Unexpected odour detected from Russian Spacecraft

Air quality is normal, and crew safety ensured

NASA confirmed that the air quality on the ISS remained normal, and the crew's safety was not at risk. The Russian cosmonauts wore protective gear, and the hatch between the Russian and US segments was closed as a precaution.

Investigation into the source of the leak

Investigators are examining whether the leak originated from the Progress spacecraft or the vestibule connecting it to the ISS. This incident adds to previous concerns about Russian spacecraft reliability, including past coolant leaks.

Space

Williams and Wilmore await a safe return

Meanwhile, Sunita Williams and astronaut Butch Wilmore have been preparing for their return to Earth. Their mission was extended due to technical issues with Boeing’s Starliner capsule, but they will now return on a SpaceX spacecraft in 2025.

SpaceX

