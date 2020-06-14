First solar eclipse of this year to occur on June 21. Check details

Image Source : AP First solar eclipse of this year to occur on June 21

The solar eclipse of the year is scheduled on June 12 and this will be an annular eclipse that will take place for over 6 hours. During the annular solar eclipse, the Moon is farthest from the Earth and comes in between the Sun and the Earth. Since the Moon the farther, it looks like a dark disc on top of another bright disk, which appears like a ring of fire.

The annular solar eclipse of June 21, will be visible in India also. Along with Indian territory, the eclipse will also be visible in Africa including the Central African Republic, Congo, Ethiopia, Pakistan, and China.

According to timeanddate.com, the Annular Solar Eclipse will start at 9.15 am on June 21. The Solar Eclipse will reach its maximum extent at 12:10 pm, and will end at around 3:04 pm. The duration will be of approximately six hours.

Timeline of Solar Eclipse on June 21:

First location to see the partial eclipse begin - 09:15:58

First location to see the full eclipse begin - 10:17:45

Maximum Eclipse - 12:10:04

Last location to see the full eclipse end - 14:02:17

Last location to see the partial eclipse end - 15:04:01

