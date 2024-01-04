Aditya L1 to reach the Lagrange 1 on Jan 6: Here are some more details you must know

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Aditya L1 Mission

Aditya L1, the solar mission is set to reach the Lagrange point 1 (L1) by January 6 and India TV interacted with Dr Wageesh Mishra from the Indian Institute of Astrophysics who shared insights on how scientists are studying the sun with the help of Aditya L1 Mission.

About the study of the Sun

India and other countries have been trying to study the Sun for a very long time. But when we connect and study the Sun from the ground, then we are bound by the timelines (because of day and night concerns, changing weather issues and more). So when we go to space, we can study the Sun better.

This is India’s first solar mission to study the Sun closely and for a longer run, without any breaks to know the continuity. This mission has travelled 15 Lac kilometres from the earth to reach Lagrange Point 1 - and the craft can easily look at the sun.

Why L1 point?

L1 point has been chosen by the scientists because the Sun and Earth’s gravitational pull are almost as much as is required, said Dr Mishra. This will help in stabilising the satellite.

What is the significance of the Lagrange 1 point, and why was it chosen for Aditya L1?

Lagrange 1 (L1) is a point in space where the gravitational forces of two large bodies, like the Earth and Sun, balance the centrifugal force felt by a smaller object. L1 was chosen for Aditya L1 as it provides a stable position for continuous solar observation.

When was India's first Sun Mission Aditya L1 launched?

India's first Sun Mission Aditya L1 mission was launched on September 2, through the PSLV C58 rocket.

How many payloads are installed in the Aditya L1 mission, and what is the main purpose of the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) payload?

There are a total of 7 payloads in the Aditya L1 mission. The main purpose of the VELC payload is to study solar storms which are originating from within the Sun.

Why is studying solar storms important, and how can it benefit us?

Solar storms can impact communication satellites and Earth's magnetic field. The VELC payload helps in studying the origin, speed, structure, and magnetic field of these storms. This information can aid in predicting and mitigating potential damage to satellites and communication systems.

What makes the VELC payload special compared to other solar observatories?

The VELC payload is unique as it focuses on studying the inner part of the Sun's corona. Most other observatories primarily concentrate on the outer part. It provides a different perspective for solar research.

Why study the Sun from space when there are observatories on Earth?

The Aditya L1 mission enables us to study the Sun from a closer vantage point, only 15 lakh kilometres away compared to the Sun's 15 crore kilometres distance. This proximity provides more detailed insights into solar phenomena.

How does the Aditya L1 mission differ from satellites of NASA and other space agencies?

Aditya L1 focuses on studying the inner part of the Sun's corona, providing a distinct approach compared to other observatories. The mission aims to contribute unique and valuable data to solar research.

Why is the temperature of the Sun different from the laws of physics, with high temperatures at the ends and low temperatures in the centre?

This question seems to contain an error. The Sun's temperature is highest at its core, where nuclear fusion occurs. It gradually decreases towards the outer layers. The high temperature at the core is due to intense nuclear reactions.

How will the scientists benefit from the information received from Aditya L1?

Scientists will gain valuable insights into solar activities, specifically solar storms, which can help predict and mitigate their impact on communication satellites and Earth's magnetic field. The data contributes to our understanding of the Sun's behaviour.