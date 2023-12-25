Aditya L1 approaches critical stage: Countdown to Halo Orbit insertion initiates |Deets

Follow us on Image Source : ISRO Aditya L1 approaches the critical stage

Aditya L1, the Indian spacecraft is reportedly moving towards a crucial phase as it prepares for insertion into the halo orbit around Lagrange Point 1 (L1), a gravitational equilibrium position which is between the Sun and the Earth.

Journey of Aditya L1

After covering a distance of over 15 lakh kilometres in the vacuum of space, the Indian Aditya L1 was launched by ISRO on September 2, 2023, from Sriharikota, and it is on the verge of completing its journey with the pinnacle on January 6, 2024.

Precision in the insertion process

The insertion of L1 represents a critical mission phase, which demands precise navigation and control. Aditya L1 has undergone a series of Earth-bound orbital manoeuvres to align its trajectory for a successful transfer orbit towards L1.

Significance of Lagrange Point 1

L1 has been offering an unobstructed view of the Sun, which lets the spacecraft study the magnetic storms, solar atmosphere and their impact on the home planet. The spacecraft has been set to measure crucial events like the interplanetary magnetic fields and Coronal Mass Ejections (CMEs) which provide valuable data to scientists across the world.

Challenges and precautions

A successful insertion further involves constant monitoring along with the adjustment of the spacecraft's speed and position by using onboard thrusters. It has been instrumental in the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) and the Visible Emission Line Coronagraph (VELC) which must be shielded from intense solar radiation.

Stability challenges and manoeuvres

Being an unstable Lagrange point, L1 poses challenges for maintaining Aditya L1's halo orbit. Stationkeeping manoeuvres, adjusting at 0.2–4 m/s per year, which is vital to counteract gravitational influences and solar radiation pressure.

Vigilance in Approaching Target

As Aditya L1 has been approaching its target, the ISRO team remains vigilant, which will be prepared to navigate the complexities of space travel. The success of this insertion not only signifies ISRO's capabilities but it promises new insights into solar mysteries and their impact on space weather.

