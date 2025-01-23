Two students die by suicide within two hours in Kota, six cases so far in January

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Kota students suicide: A tragic incident has come to light in Kota, a city renowned for its competitive exam preparation centers. Within just two hours, two students have taken their own lives. A girl who was preparing for NEET and a boy preparing for JEE committed suicide in Kota. This marks the latest in a series of student suicides that have been reported in Kota for a long time.

On Wednesday, a medical aspirant from Gujarat and a student from Assam preparing for JEE both tragically took their own lives by hanging in Kota, just two hours apart. These deaths bring the total number of suicides in the city’s coaching hub to six in the first 22 days of the year.

Gujarat student commits suicide

According to the police, a 24-year-old student named Ashfa Sheikh, a resident of Ahmedabad, was preparing for NEET in Kota. She ended her life by hanging herself in her paying guest room in the Jawahar Nagar area at around 10 am. Ashfa had taken the medical entrance exam a few times before but could not clear it. She used to take coaching but currently, she was studying on her own.

Jawahar Nagar Circle Inspector Ramlaxman said no suicide note was recovered from her room and the reason behind the extreme step is yet to be ascertained.

JEE aspirant dies by suicide

When the police were investigating the case of a NEET student's suicide, two hours later at around noon, the news ofthe suicide of a student preparing for JEE came from the Mahavir Nagar area. According to the police, the 18-year-old student from Assam’s Guwahati hanged himself with an iron angle in his hostel room.

The surprising thing is that the student was scheduled to take the JEE-Mains exam next week. The student's mother was going to come to Kota to take care of him, but the boy took the extreme step hours before she arrived here, the inspector said. The police have not found any suicide note.

His mother is devastated. The police are waiting for the boy’s uncle to come here from Delhi and the post-mortem will be conducted after that, the officer said.

As per the district administration's guidelines, the hostel authority installed an ‘anti-suicide’ device in the rooms. However, the boy hanged himself to death from an iron angle, the officer said.

6 suicide cases in January till date

Kota city in Rajasthan, known for its competitive exam coaching, has been grappling with a series of suicides. In January alone, six cases have been reported, while the city saw a total of 17 suicides in 2024.

Earlier, four JEE aspirants committed suicide in Kota. On January 18, 16-year-old Manan Jain hanged himself at his parents house in Kota’s Bundi. On January 16, Abhijeet Giri from Odisha hanged himself to a ceiling fan in his hostel room in Ambedkar colony.

On January 8, 20-year-old Madhya Pradesh native Abhishek hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room. On January 7, Neeraj from Haryana hanged himself from the hook of a ceiling fan at his hostel room.

(With PTI inputs)

