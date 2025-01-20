Monday, January 20, 2025
     
B.Tech student jumps to death from sixth floor of college hostel building in Jaipur, probe on

The cause of the incident is yet to be ascertained. The local police have reached the institution and started the investigation.

Reported By : Manish Prasad Edited By : Anurag Roushan
Jaipur
Published : Jan 20, 2025 9:42 IST, Updated : Jan 20, 2025 9:46 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV The image has been used for representative purposes only.

A first-year B.Tech student of Malaviya National Institute of Technology (MNIT), Jaipur ended her life on Sunday night. As per the information, the young student jumped from the sixth floor of the college hostel. The incident has sent shockwaves through the campus, leaving students and faculty in disbelief.

The incident occurred late at night, causing panic on the college premises. Authorities were alerted, and the local police promptly reached the scene to investigate. However, no suicide note was discovered at the location.

The police have sent the body for post-mortem examination, which is being conducted at Jaipuria Hospital’s mortuary. The investigation is underway and authorities are speaking with students, faculty, and hostel staff to piece together the sequence of events leading up to the tragedy.

More details to be added.

