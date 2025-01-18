JEE aspirant hangs self in Rajasthan's Kota, fourth incident this year

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative Image

In an unfortunate incident, a 16-year-old JEE aspirant allegedly hanged himself at his grandparents' house in Rajasthan's Kota. The case comes less than 48 hours after another aspirant from Odisha killed himself in his hostel room, police said on Saturday.

This is the fourth case of suicide this year in the city famous for its coaching centres. Regarding the incident, the officials said that no suicide note was recovered from the room. The incident occurred in the Jawahar Nagar area on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday.

As per the police, a Class 12 student Manan Jain belonged to Indergarh town in Bundi district. He had been living with his maternal grandparents to prepare for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) for the past three years. Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Jawahar Singh said that Police received information about the incident around 9.15 am on Saturday and sent the body for a post-mortem.

The officer added that Manan had studied with his cousin until midnight on Friday. After he did not respond to calls the following morning, his cousin peaked into the room and found him hanging from the iron railing of the room's window.

The reason for the suicide is yet to be ascertained as there was no suicide note recovered from the room. The ASI added Manan's family refused to have a postmortem but chose to donate his eyes before taking possession of the body.

Four aspirants died in 18 days

Earlier on January 16, Abhijeet Giri, an aspirant from Odisha's Mayurbhanj district, hanged himself on a ceiling fan in his hostel room in Ambedkar colony in the Vigyan Nagar area. His body was handed over to his family after post-mortem. Prior to that, a 20-year-old JEE aspirant, Abhishek, allegedly died by hanging himself from a ceiling fan in his PG room on January 8.

He belonged to Madhya Pradesh and had been preparing for the JEE at a coaching institute since May 2024. Similarly, on January 7, another JEE aspirant from Haryana, Neeraj, hanged himself from the hook of a ceiling fan in his hostel room.

(With PTI Inputs)