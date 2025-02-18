Rajasthan weather update: Light rains likely in several districts as western disturbance sets in Rajasthan is set to experience light rain and cloudy skies from February 18-20 due to a western disturbance, according to IMD. Jaipur, Bikaner, Kota, and other districts may see drizzles. Check the latest weather update here.

A few regions of Rajasthan are likely to experience cloudy weather and light showers in the next few days as a result of the effect of a fresh western disturbance, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Western and northern Rajasthan to experience light showers

A spokesperson of the MeT Department said that between February 18 and 20, the western and northern parts of the state will have cloudy weather and scattered light rains.

On February 18, Bharatpur, Jaipur, and Bikaner will see drizzles, and on February 19 and 20, light showers can be scattered in Bharatpur, Jaipur, Kota, Bikaner, and Jodhpur.

Current weather conditions

Over the past 24 hours, approaching Monday morning, the state was generally dry weather-wise. Minimum temperature at 8.5 degree celsius was the lowest reported at Sangaria (Hanumangarh) and the lowest minimum of 17.7 degree celsius at Jaipur in the capital.

People should remain informed of local weather reports since cloudy skies and light rains are likely to disrupt daily schedules in certain locations.