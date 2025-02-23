Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje returns to political spotlight, actively engaging with leaders Vasundhara Raje's renewed political activity in Rajasthan signals a potential resurgence, as she engages with key leaders and urges party unity.

Senior BJP leader and former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje has made a strong comeback in state politics, becoming increasingly active in recent weeks. Her renewed presence has sparked discussions within political circles, especially after newly appointed BJP state president Madan Rathore met her soon after assuming office.

Following the BJP's recent victory in Delhi, Raje was among the first to visit the party’s state office. For the past few months, she had remained largely absent from party programs, meetings, and even assembly sessions. However, her sudden surge in political activity has been noticeable, as she is now actively engaging with key leaders.

Two days ago, in an unexpected move, Raje visited the Rajasthan Assembly in the evening and met with the Speaker. Last month, Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma also paid a visit to her residence, where the two held a half-hour discussion.

Additionally, Raje recently travelled to Delhi, where she met several senior party leaders. She has also been seen meeting her supporters under the pretext of religious visits, a strategy she has employed in the past to reconnect with her political base.

Earlier, Raje urged party leaders and workers to set aside factionalism and work together with unity and discipline to strengthen the organisation. Speaking at an event on February 22, marking Madan Rathore’s formal appointment as BJP’s Rajasthan state president, Raje emphasised the need for collective effort to ensure the party's success. She stated that if Rathore's tenure is to be successful, everyone must work together without divisions to effectively establish the party at the grassroots level.

Highlighting Rajasthan’s unique political landscape, she expressed confidence that just as the BJP has nurtured a strong organizational structure, the entire state could be united as one political family. Raje also advised Rathore to include capable, responsible, and ideologically committed workers in his team to advance the party’s mission in their respective areas.

Vasundhara Raje is known for her calculated moves in politics. Whenever she plans something significant, she ensures visibility by meeting leaders and supporters, signalling her resurgence in the political arena. With her renewed activity, speculation is rife about her next political step and the impact it may have on Rajasthan’s political landscape.