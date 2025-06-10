Rajasthan tragedy: Eight friends drown while bathing in Banas River in Tonk Eyewitnesses and officials said that local residents, with the help of the administration, managed to recover all the bodies after hours of search operations.

Tonk:

In a tragic incident, eight youths were killed after drowning in the Banas River in Rajasthan's Tonk district on Tuesday. The group had reportedly gone to the river for a swim, but the joyful outing turned into a devastating tragedy. Initial reports suggest that the deceased hailed from different parts of Tonk and Jaipur districts.

Eyewitnesses and officials said that local residents, with the help of the administration, managed to recover all the bodies after hours of search operations. The atmosphere turned grim as the news spread, and a large crowd gathered outside the district hospital, where the bodies were taken for postmortem.

More details are awaited.