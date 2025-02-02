Sunday, February 02, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Rajasthan
  4. Rajasthan: Suspect in firing incident at shop in Kota shoots himself dead after police knock on his door

Rajasthan: Suspect in firing incident at shop in Kota shoots himself dead after police knock on his door

The deceased individual, identified as Rudresh and his three aides, had opened fire at a betel shop on January 26 after the shopkeeper refused to bring cigarettes to their car.

Edited By: Abhirupa Kundu New Delhi Published : Feb 02, 2025 23:18 IST, Updated : Feb 02, 2025 23:18 IST
police rajasthan
Image Source : FILE Image used for representative purposes.

In a shocking incident in Rajasthan’s Kota, a man who was a suspect in a recent shooting incident in the city allegedly shot himself dead on Sunday after police cordoned off a house where he was hiding, officials said.

The deceased individual, identified as Rudresh and his three aides, had opened fire at a betel shop on January 26 after the shopkeeper refused to bring cigarettes to their car, they said.

Police said the shop owner's brother, Pavan Singh, sustained a bullet injury on his chest in the firing and was currently under treatment at New Medical College Hospital here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Lokendra Paliwal said police received a tip-off that he was hiding in a house in Naya Nohara under Borekheda police station.

Gunshot heard, found lying in a pool of blood 

On Sunday, police reached the spot and spotted his vehicle parked outside the house where he was said to be hiding on the first floor. Police cordoned off the location and knocked on his door but he did not open. A gunshot was heard from inside.

Police then broke down the door and found the 24-year-old lying in a pool of blood, the DSP said. A pistol and two country-made revolvers were also recovered from the room, he said.

The body would be handed over to the family members after post-mortem. Police have already lodged a case against four persons in the shooting case and arrested one of them, one Rajneesh Poter.

(With PTI inputs)

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Rajasthan

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement