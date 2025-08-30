Rajasthan: Rajsamand MLA Deepti Kiran Maheshwari injured in car accident; PA and driver also hurt Maheshwari sustained rib fractures in the accident and has been admitted to the ICU for treatment. Her personal assistant, Jai, suffered a head injury, while the driver, Dharmendra, was also injured. All three are currently receiving medical care at Geetanjali Hospital in Udaipur.

Rajsamand:

Deepti Kiran Maheshwari, MLA from Rajasthan’s Rajsamand seat, has been injured in a car accident that occurred on the Udaipur-Rajsamand National Highway. The incident occurred around 1 am on Friday night near Amberi in Udaipur when a Gujarat-registered vehicle collided with her car while making a turn at a road cut.

Maheshwari was traveling with her personal assistant, Jai and driver, Dharmendra. All three were immediately rushed to Geetanjali Hospital in Udaipur for treatment.

Maheshwari sustained rib fractures in the accident and has been admitted to the ICU for treatment. Her personal assistant, Jai, suffered a head injury, while the driver, Dharmendra, was also injured. All three are currently receiving medical care at Geetanjali Hospital in Udaipur.

4 killed in jeep-bus collision in Didwana-Kuchaman

Earlier on August 23, four persons were killed and as many left injured in jeep-bus collision in Rajasthan’s Didwana-Kuchaman district. The accident occurred on the Ladnun-Sujangarh road when the jeep carrying passengers from Momasar village to Pushkar collided with a Rajasthan Roadways bus.

The deceased have been identified as Sharda Devi, Lichhma, Tulchi Devi and Omprakash, while the injured, Rupa, Bhojraj, Murli and Mamta, are undergoing treatment. Some other passengers suffered minor injuries.

Road accidents in Rajasthan

According to the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways, Rajasthan stands tenth in the country for the number of road accidents on national highways but ranks fourth when it comes to fatalities. In 2021, a total of 6,424 accidents were recorded on national highways in the state, leading to 3,839 deaths. This shows that although fewer accidents happen in Rajasthan compared to nine other states, the crashes tend to be more serious, resulting in a much higher number of deaths.