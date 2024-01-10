'Give birth to lots of children, PM Modi will build houses for them': Rajasthan Minister's bizarre statement

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA Rajasthan's tribal area development minister Babulal Kharadi made the bizarre statement in Udaipur.

Days after the formation of a new government in the state, Rajasthan minister Babulal Kharadi has encouraged people to consider having more children, assuring them that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will facilitate housing for them. Serving as the tribal area development minister in the state, Kharadi expressed that it aligns with the Prime Minister's vision that everyone should have access to food and shelter, ensuring that no one goes to bed hungry or without a roof over their head.

He made these remarks while addressing a public meeting in Udaipur on Tuesday. Kharadi has eight children -- four sons and as many daughters -- from two wives. The entire family lives in Neechla Thala village, about three kilometres from Kotda tehsil of Udaipur.

"It is a dream of the Prime Minister that no one should sleep hungry and without a roof over their head. You give birth to lots of children. Pradhan Mantriji will build your houses, then what is the problem?" Kharadi stated.

Minister made remarks in presence of CM

Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma shared the platform with the tribal area development minister during the "Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra camp" in Udaipur's Nai village.

While addressing the public at the event, Kharadi's statement elicited laughter from those present, and the representatives in attendance exchanged glances. He encouraged the audience to support Prime Minister Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, emphasizing that the BJP-led Centre is actively implementing various public welfare initiatives.

Kharadi also highlighted the Centre's efforts, mentioning the reduction of LPG cylinder prices by Rs 200. He also noted that the BJP government in Rajasthan is now providing cylinders under the Ujjwala Scheme for Rs 450.

Who is Babulal Kharadi?

Kharadi was elected as an MLA for the fourth time in the 2023 Assembly polls from Jhadol. He was adjudged the best MLA in 2022 during the 15th Rajasthan Assembly. Recently inducted as a cabinet minister in the state, Kharadi continues to play a significant role in political leadership.

