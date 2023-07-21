Rajasthan: 'Rahul ji, when will you visit...' BJP flags women's safety issue in Congress-ruled state

Follow us on Image Source : PTI BJP questions Rahul Gandhi, Congress over law and order in Rajasthan

BJP slams Gehlot govt: The Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday (July 21) claimed that Congress-ruled Rajasthan has turned into a “completely failed state” with at least 18 rape cases reported on a daily basis, and asked Rahul Gandhi when he would visit the state to witness “total collapse” of law and order.

Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat raised the issue of women's safety in the poll-bound state of Rajasthan and listed the alleged incidents of atrocities against Dalits.

"As per media reports, every day 17 to 18 cases of rape and 5 to 7 cases of murder are registered in Rajasthan … Extortion of business is happening every day. Rajasthan is (in) number one position when it comes to crimes against women, crimes against children, and atrocities on Dalits," Shekhawat said at a press conference.

He alleged that Rajasthan has topped in terms of corruption and claimed that the state’s economy is in a “miserable” condition.

"Rajasthan has failed on every front. Law and order in Rajasthan have completely collapsed. While women are living in fear in the state, the criminals have no fear of police. And the government is keeping its eyes closed,” he said.

"Rajasthan a definition of failed state"

The Minister said that Rajasthan qualifies the definition of a “failed and fragile” state in the prevailing situation and added that the people will give a befitting reply to the party.

The BJP's reaction comes amid attacks from the Opposition on the Manipur situation after a May 4 video surfaced showing two women from one of the warring communities being paraded naked by a group of men.

BJP's Rajasthan in-charge Arun Singh slammed Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot-led state government alleging that there is “jungle raj” in the state.

"In Karauli, a Dalit woman was abducted, raped, shot at and acid poured on her before her body was thrown into a well. This kind of heart-wrenching incidents of rape is happening every day. Perpetrators of the crime are threatening the victims and their families. There was a case of gangrape five kilometers away from the chief minister’s residence,” Singh said.

The BJP leader charged Gehlot of being busy “proving lies as truth”.

Singh referred to some other cases of crimes against women in Rajasthan and slammed Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra for not paying a visit to the victims' families to express their sympathies.

"Rahul ji, when will you visit Dausa, Alwar, and Karauli in Rajasthan?" Singh asked.

Rajasthan will go to Assembly polls later this year.

(With PTI inputs)

