Rajasthan poll: Congress fields Rupinder Singh Kunnar from Karanpur Assembly seat

Rajasthan adjourned poll: Congress has named Rupinder Singh Kunnar as its candidate for 'adjourned poll' to 3-Karanpur Assembly constituency in Rajasthan, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal issued the information in this regard on Thursday.

Venugopal said that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has approved Kunnar's candidature as the party's candidate for the 'adjourned poll' to Karanpur assembly constituency. "Congress President, Mallikarjun Kharge, has approved the candidature of Rupinder Singh Kunnar S/o Late Gurmeet Singh Kunnar as Congress candidate for the ensuing "Adjourned Poll" to the Legislative Assembly of Rajasthan from 3 - Karanpur Constituency," an official notification issued by Congress read.

Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra confirmed the same and said the party is ready for the contest. "Congress party has nominated Rupinder Singh Kunnar as the candidate for the election on Karanpur assembly seat. The party is completely ready, best wishes to you in advance for victory," he said in a post on X.

Poll to Karanpur constituency adjourned

Rajasthan elections were conducted on 199 seats out of 200 assembly seats on November 25, as elections in the Karanpur constituency were adjourned due to the death of Congress candidate and then MLA Gurmeet Singh Kooner. The party has fielded his son this time. Meanwhile, former minister Surendrapal Singh TT is the BJP's candidate.

According to the Election Commission (ECI), there are 11 candidates in the fray from the Karanpur seat besides the Congress candidate.

Karanpur election date

ECI has fixed January 5, 2024 (Friday), as the date of voting for the elections in the Karanpur constituency in Rajasthan on which the polls were postponed due to the death of a Congress candidate.

The last date of filing the nominations is December 19. The scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on December 20. The nomination papers can be withdrawn till December 22. Voting will be held on January 5, 2024, and the counting of votes will take place on January 8 next year.

There are a total of 249 polling stations. There were over 2.40 lakh voters till December 6.

Results of Rajasthan polls

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious in the Rajasthan assembly polls and is set to form the government in the 200-member state Assembly, as the party crossed the majority mark by securing 115 seats. Congress came a distant second with 69 seats.

Former Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje won from the Jhalrapatan constituency by a margin of 53,193 votes, garnering a total of 1,38,831 votes. She defeated Congress candidate Ramlal who got 85,638 votes. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker and senior Congress leader CP Joshi suffered defeat at the hands of BJP candidate Vishwaraj Singh Mewar by a margin of 7,504 votes in Nathdwara.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot registered victory from the Sardarpura seat with a margin of 26,396 votes over rival BJP candidate Mahendra Rathore. Congress leader Sachin Pilot defeated the BJP candidate Ajit Singh Mehta by a margin of 29,475 votes. Sachin Pilot got 1,05,812 votes, whereas the rival candidate was able to garner 76,337 votes. After securing victory, the BJP's focus has now shifted to who will be the chief minister in Rajasthan.

(With PTI inputs)

